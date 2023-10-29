Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Indian players wearing black armbands today? Explained

    The Indian cricket team players are wearing black armbands on their shoulders in remembrance of an Indian cricketing legend. So far, the ODI World Cup 2023 game has seen the hosts struggling to make a mark with the bat.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Indian players wearing black armbands today? Explained
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Many fans have spotted the Indian cricket team players wearing black armbands in the ODI World Cup 2023 game against England. This is the first time in this World Cup tournament that the Rohit Sharma-led team has dawned the black armbands on the shoulders.

    Recently, Indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi passed away at the age of 77 at his New Delhi residence. He was battling a prolonged illness and succumbed on Monday. In the remembrance of Bishan Singh Bedi, the Indian cricketers wore black armbands on their respective shoulders.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan hopes alive for a semi-final spot, Sri Lanka also has a fair chance

    Bishan Singh Bedi had a lasting impact on modern-day Indian cricket. He was not only efficient for Indian cricket during his days as a player but also after that. The Indian spinner featured in 67 test matches for India and picked up 266 wickets. He also picked 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul in his illustrious test cricket.

    The Indian legend also formed a core bowling unit for the Indian team with Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan between 1966 and 1978. He also became the Indian captain after the retirement of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi in 1975.

    Bishan Singh Bedi's influence not only lasted in his playing days but also went beyond that. The spinner served as India's manager in 1990 for the crucial New Zealand and England tour. He briefly served as a national selector and mentor to Maninder Singh, Sunil Joshi, and Murali Kartik.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
