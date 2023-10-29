Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan hopes alive for a semi-final spot, Sri Lanka also has a fair chance

    The stakes are high for Afghanistan as well as Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023 at this stage as both the teams are close to the top four spot in the points table. A win on Monday will further their ambitions of playing semi-finals.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan hopes alive for a semi-final spot, Sri Lanka also has a fair chance avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    A lot will be at stake for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka when they face each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday. Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka now have a fair chance to push for the top four spot. 

    Afghanistan has been continuing its threat of upsets after winning against Pakistan in Chennai. The Afghan batters put up a determined effort on a tough Chennai pitch to put the Pakistan team back in the lower half of the points table. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's brilliant start gave the required ammunition for Afghanistan. 

    Also Read: Babar Azam praises Kohli, Rohit, and Williamson; What sets his favourite batters apart

    Ibrahim Zadran gave back to the men in green in style after dedicating the man of the match award to the Afghanistan people being forcefully sent back to their homeland by the Pakistan government and the Army. Nevertheless, Afghanistan will look to continue its momentum as the sight is toward semi-final spot.

    Sri Lanka won their previous ODI World Cup 2023 match against England which could now be their motivating factor further in the tournament. With the upcoming fixtures, it will not be easy for Sri Lanka to get into the top four spot but they can keep trying to see the better end.

    Noor Ahmed could sit out this match despite a powerful performance against Pakistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi could take over the spot due to the Pune pitch. Sri Lanka suffered a big blow as their man-of-the-match player against England, Lahiru Kumara got ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury. Dushmantha Chameera has replaced him.

    Predicted XI

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Babar Azam praises Kohli, Rohit, and Williamson; What sets his favourite batters apart osf

    Babar Azam praises Kohli, Rohit, and Williamson; What sets his favourite batters apart

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian top order flops against England, Virat Kohli out on a duck avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian top order flops against England, Virat Kohli out on a duck

    Cricket 'Proud of my Indian roots, but 100 percent Kiwi', says New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra osf

    'Proud of my Indian roots, but 100 percent Kiwi', says New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bowl first, no changes in either of the sides avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bowl first, no changes in either of the sides

    cricket Nasser Hussain weighs in on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate amidst ODI century race osf

    Nasser Hussain weighs in on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate amidst ODI century race

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Day 2023: 10 reasons why Malayalis seek job in Gulf countries anr eai

    Kerala Day 2023: 10 reasons why Malayalis seek job in Gulf countries

    Karwa Chauth: Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty, who will mark their first

    Karwa Chauth: Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty, who will mark their first

    How to avoid body odor naturally at home rkn eai

    How to avoid body odor naturally at home

    Karva Chauth to Diwali-7 Famous Festivals in India during November RBA

    Karva Chauth to Diwali-7 famous festivals in India during November

    Cricket Babar Azam praises Kohli, Rohit, and Williamson; What sets his favourite batters apart osf

    Babar Azam praises Kohli, Rohit, and Williamson; What sets his favourite batters apart

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon