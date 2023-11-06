ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's ton against Proteas sparks debate, 'Selfish century' trends on social media

Virat Kohli, often called the "run machine" of cricket, scored his 49th ODI century, tying with Sachin Tendulkar's record. While his century drew praise for his batting, some criticized it as a "selfish achievement" due to his measured approach in accumulating runs with boundaries. Kohli's century came on his birthday in a World Cup match against South Africa, making him the third cricketer to achieve this feat in the tournament's history.

Virat Kohli who has attained the status as the "run machine" of the cricket world, notched up another century, drawing level with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar by scoring his 49th century in One Day International (ODI) cricket. While Kohli's century drew applause for his remarkable batting, it also sparked criticism, with some suggesting that the century was a selfish achievement.

Kohli's century came during a game against South Africa in the World Cup, and remarkably, it was scored on his birthday. People have been opinionating that Kohli displayed careful and measured batting as he approached his century, focusing on accumulating runs with boundaries rather than attempting big hits like sixes. This approach led to accusations of a "selfish century" from some quarters, especially on social media.



'Something you dream as a child': Virat Kohli after equalling Sachin Tendulkar's century record

Kohli's innings saw him score 101 runs off 121 balls, including 10 boundaries. With this century, he now shares the top spot with Sachin Tendulkar as the highest number of century scorers in ODI cricket, with 49 centuries to their name. In comparison, Rohit Sharma, who ranks second in the list, has 31 centuries in his ODI career.

It's worth noting that Virat Kohli became the third cricketer in the ODI World Cup tournament's history to score a century on his birthday. Prior to this, the feat was achieved by New Zealand's Ross Taylor and Australia's Shaun Marsh. Along with this record, Kohli is the seventh cricketer to achieve this milestone on his birthday, following in the footsteps of Vinod Kambli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sanath Jayasuriya.