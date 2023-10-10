Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai after platelet count drops to 70,000; doubtful for WC clash against Pak

India's star batter Shubman Gill, who is said to be down with dengue fever, has been reportedly hospitalised in Chennai owing to a drop in platelet count. Doubts remain if he will be medically fit to play the much-awaited India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 clash on October 14.

India's opening batsman, Shubman Gill, who has been battling dengue, has been hospitalized in Chennai due to a drop in his platelet count to below 100,000. His participation in the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14 is now uncertain. Gill, who had tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week, has been unwell for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan scheduled for Wednesday.

A BCCI source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told PTI, "Shubman Gill was on a drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days. However, his platelet count dropped to 70,000, and as is the case with dengue patients, once the count falls below 100,000, you are admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. Once the count goes above 100,000 again, he would be discharged."

Gill has been admitted to the renowned multi-care specialty hospital 'Kauvery' in Chennai, and the Indian team's doctor, Rizwan, is staying back to monitor his recovery.

With 96 hours remaining until the Pakistan match, Gill's health takes precedence for the Indian team management, as he needs to be in optimal condition for the lengthy tournament. Dengue can significantly weaken the body, and even for a top-tier athlete, it takes time to regain physical fitness and stamina required for a rigorous competition like the World Cup.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed his concern for Gill's well-being, stating, "I mean obviously, he is sick. I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being a human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well. He's a young guy; he's got a fit body, so he'll recover quickly."

In a statement issued by the BCCI on Monday, it was announced, "Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be traveling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter, who missed the team's first fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai, is set to miss the team's next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team."

If Gill's condition improves, he could be discharged from the hospital and flown directly to Ahmedabad ahead of the Pakistan match. However, proving his match fitness in such a short time after battling dengue could pose a significant challenge.