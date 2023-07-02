Ashes 2023: Starc and Cummins put Australia on the brink of victory

On the fourth day of the second Test cricket match, Australia continued to hold the upper hand over England, with England's score at 114/4 and still requiring 257 runs to achieve a win.

The final session began with England's opening batsmen taking the field, but Zak Crawley failed to score well and was soon followed back by Ollie Pope, who occupied the number 3 position. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bowled an aggressive opening spell, each taking two wickets.

Later on, Josh Hazlewood joined the attack but wasn't very effective, and the same can be said for Travis Head, who replaced the injured Nathan Lyon as the off-spinner. Lyon surprised everyone by bravely walking out to bat and managed to survive for 5.1 overs despite his injury.

Ben Duckett played cautiously and performed well, reaching his second half-century of the match. However, there were some doubts when Mitchell Starc caught him at deep fine leg off Cameron Green's delivery late in the day. Starc's hand gestures indicated that the ball might have touched the ground, leading to Duckett being recalled to the pitch.

Captain Ben Stokes faced 66 deliveries and scored 29 runs. England now requires significant partnerships from this stage onward in their pursuit of a total of 371. They will have 98 overs at their disposal on the following day but only have six wickets remaining as they attempt to chase down the target.

