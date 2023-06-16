ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe high on confidence ahead of qualifiers

West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka remain undefeated in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. Netherlands and Nepal have also secured victories and will join the group stages on a positive note.

Heading into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka are unbeaten, they will be high on confidence after securing victories in both their warm-up matches. Similarly, Netherlands and Nepal have also won in their respective games, with the Netherlands defeating Ireland and Nepal emerging victorious against Oman.

In a dominant performance, Rovman Powell's explosive century propelled West Indies to a comfortable 114-run win over UAE in Harare. Despite a slight setback when Nicholas Pooran's dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, Powell and Keemo Paul forged a crucial partnership of 139 runs for the eighth wicket. Powell's blazing knock of 105 off just 55 balls helped West Indies post a formidable total of 374 for nine. UAE's Basil Hameed fought valiantly with an unbeaten 122, but his team fell short by 114 runs. Yannic Cariah continued to shine for West Indies with his four-wicket haul, following his impressive performance in the first warm-up match.

Zimbabwe maintained their perfect record with a comprehensive victory over Scotland. Brandon McMullen fell short of a half-century as Scotland were dismissed for 163 after being put into bat by the hosts. Zimbabwe's bowlers, led by Brad Evans and Ryan Burl, capitalized on regular breakthroughs. In their chase, Zimbabwe comfortably reached the target with six wickets in hand and 25 overs to spare. Sikandar Raza top-scored with 44, well-supported by Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine, while Micheal Leask's two quick wickets provided only temporary resistance.

Sri Lanka showcased their dominance with a resounding 198-run win against USA. Dimuth Karunaratne's scintillating century laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's commanding total of 392 for five. Karunaratne combined with Kusal Mendis for a mammoth 191-run partnership before retiring on an unbeaten 111. Strong contributions from Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka further bolstered Sri Lanka's score. In response, USA struggled from the start, losing both openers early. Monank Patel's resilient 68 provided some resistance, but Matheesha Pathirana's three-wicket over crippled USA's innings, resulting in a comprehensive victory for Sri Lanka.

Netherlands secured a hard-fought win over Ireland as they successfully defended Ireland's total of 193. Lorcan Tucker's resilient innings of 74 and Gareth Delany's quick-fire 46 helped Ireland recover from a shaky position. However, Wesley Barresi's composed 90 guided the Netherlands to a two-wicket victory. Barresi and Max O'Dowd's partnership of 89 played a pivotal role in the chase, although Ben White's impressive five-wicket haul for Ireland added excitement to the contest.

Nepal emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against Oman. After a disastrous start, Oman's captain Zeeshan Maqsood played a crucial knock, scoring a run-a-ball century and stabilizing the innings with Shoaib Khan. Maqsood's partnership with Ayaan Khan further propelled Oman to a respectable total of 267. In response, Nepal got off to a strong start with opener Kushal Bhurtel's century. Bhurtel and Bhim Sharki's partnership of 115 set the foundation for victory. However, Oman fought back with three quick wickets, courtesy of Aqib Ilyas. Nevertheless, Sandeep Lamichhane's six on his first ball sealed the win for Nepal when they needed only one run.