Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ICC Chairman thanks IOC for cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a historic day for the game

    ICC Chairman Greg Barclay was delighted after cricket made its reentry into the Olympic games after more than a century. Cricket will be played in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 after a decision was made by the IOC.

    ICC Chairman thanks IOC for cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a historic day for the game avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay formally thanked the International Olympic Committee on Monday for the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. Cricket will be played in the Olympics for the first time in more than a century. 

    The International Olympic Committee announced including cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in its 141st IOC Session in Mumbai on Monday. Cricket was last played in the Paris Olympic Games in 1900. ICC achieved a major breakthrough last week as they set out a two-year-long process for the inclusion of the sport.

    Also Read:  'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said, "We are thrilled that cricket's inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today. To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully, many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike."

    During his visit to India, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach also met Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The meet came amidst India's push to host the 2036 Olympics. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also eager to bag the hosting bid. But for now, Indian fans will be delighted with the inclusion of cricket. 

    Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world in terms of audience viewing and fan following. However, that is precisely because of the population base in India and other South Asian countries. Cricket, a legacy that the Britishers left behind while leaving India in 1947 is hardly played by 10 nations.

    It has been that way as the ICC previously failed to expand the game into other pockets of the world. The Los Angeles Olympics 2028 is a significant boost for the game as many around the world unaware of cricket will see it and experience it for the first time. The Olympics has three billion unique viewers and Cricket can grow with the visibility in the Olympic Games

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics: A game-changer for the sport and business snt

    Cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics: A game-changer for the sport and business

    England will have to show character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler after defeat against Afghanistan snt

    England will have to show character and resilience from hereon: Jos Buttler after defeat against Afghanistan

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan arrive in Bengaluru for Australia clash; celebrate Babar Azam's birthday (WATCH) snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan arrive in Bengaluru for Australia clash; celebrate Babar Azam's birthday (WATCH)

    Deciphered India's pivotal role in Afghanistan's rise to cricket elite after stunning win over England snt

    Deciphered: India's pivotal role in Afghanistan's rise to cricket elite after stunning win over England

    'For victims of earthquake': Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's ODI World Cup 2023 win over England avv

    'For victims of earthquake': Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's ODI World Cup 2023 win over England

    Recent Stories

    Salaar Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday RBA

    Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try rkn

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges RKK

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon