    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa looks to rid of 'chokers tag', Aussies in red hot form for the biggest clash

    Australia and South Africa will battle it out to make it into the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023. Both the teams have excellent batting lineups which are under fire with red-hot form. However, the better bowling lineup will edge out on Thursday. 

    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    The second semi-final clash of the ODI World Cup 2023 will take place between the second and third-placed teams in the points table. Australia and South Africa will see each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. It will be a thrilling clash between two sides that are in red-hot form. 

    The Aussies registered a huge win against Bangladesh on Saturday. Little to no effort from the Pat Cummins-led side led to the eight-wicket win against the Bangla Tigers. Mitchell Marsh outplayed his opposition by scoring a fantastic unbeaten 177 runs from 132 balls. Steve Smith scored 63 off 64 balls.

    Australia has a batting lineup that has been firing on all cylinders similar to South Africa. Even the men in green have been ruthless with their batting throughout the ODI World Cup 2023. The Kolkata Weather on Thursday is in full support of seamers as the overcast conditions will bring the fast bowlers into the game.

    Playing the new ball will be difficult for both the batting lineups, especially under the lights. The most challenging conditions await South African and Australian batters in this World Cup. Whilst, Kagiso Rabada, Josh Hazlewood, and Gerald Coetzee will favour themselves to make things difficult for the batters.

    Predicted XI

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee. 

    Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa. 

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
