    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to miss India's match against Afghanistan: BCCI

    According to the BCCI, Team India batter Shubman Gill will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to miss India's match against Afghanistan: BCCI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India has informed that Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi today. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11.

    According to the BCCI, Shubman will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.

    More details awaited

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
