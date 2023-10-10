Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill discharged from hospital but likely to miss high-octane Pakistan clash

    Star Indian batter Shubman Gill, who was hospitalised in a Chennai on Sunday after his platelet count dropped to 70,000 owing to dengue fever, has been discharged and is likely to miss the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 clash and probably the one against Bangladesh thereafter.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill discharged from hospital but likely to miss high-octane Pakistan clash snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    Star Indian batter Shubman Gill, recovering from a recent bout of dengue fever, has been discharged from a Chennai hospital. Unfortunately, the India opener is likely to miss the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan scheduled for Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Gill's health deteriorated to the point where he had to be hospitalised on Sunday night due to a significant drop in his platelet count. Reports suggest that Gill received treatment at the renowned 'Kauvery' multi-care speciality hospital, with the Indian team's doctor, Rizwan, closely monitoring his progress.

    His dengue infection had been confirmed upon his arrival in Chennai last week, causing him to miss India's World Cup opener against Australia on October 8.

    Gill is also expected to sit out the game against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday. Doctors have advised him to rest for at least another week, effectively ruling him out of the clash against Pakistan, and he might also miss the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

    An anonymous BCCI source told PTI earlier, "Shubman Gill was on a drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days. His platelet count dropped to 70,000, and he was admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. He was admitted for all mandatory tests on Sunday night when India played Australia but by Monday evening he was discharged."

    Dengue fever can significantly weaken the body, and even elite athletes require time to fully recover. For a typical person, the platelet count should range between 150,000 to 450,000.

    Captain Rohit Sharma expressed his concern for Gill's health, saying, "I feel for him. But in terms of me being a human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well. He's a young guy with a fit body, so he'll recover quickly," Rohit stated before the game against Australia.

    There is a possibility that selectors may need to call up a replacement for Gill. The first option is likely to be Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was previously selected as an opener during the Australia series and even scored a half-century in Mohali.

    According to the succession plan in place, Gaikwad would be the next in line. However, the left-handed sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in superb form, will also be considered for the role.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for a flawless victory against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan preview: Can Men in Blue deliver a hiccup-free show?

    Cricket Revealed: R Ashwin's pre-World Cup 2023 chat with coach Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma osf

    Revealed: R Ashwin's pre-World Cup 2023 chat with coach Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul reflect on crucial partnership against Australia - WATCH snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul reflect on crucial partnership against Australia - WATCH

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unwell Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai after drop in platelet count - Report snt

    Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai after platelet count drops to 70,000; doubtful for WC clash against Pak

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand convincingly beat Netherlands, Mitchell Santner takes 5 wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand convincingly beat Netherlands, Mitchell Santner takes 5 wickets

    Recent Stories

    World Mental Health Day: 7 celebrities who faced mental health issues SHG

    World Mental Health Day: 7 celebrities who faced mental health issues

    Fact Check: Viral video of tower collapse in Gaza is NOT from Israel- Hamas war rkn

    Fact Check: Viral video of tower collapse in Gaza is NOT from Israel- Hamas war

    Football Didier Deschamps reveals whether Paul Pogba has a future with France - WATCH osf

    Didier Deschamps reveals whether Paul Pogba has a future with France - WATCH

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Bengaluru rains turn city into aquatic playground; Govt praised for 'Great' infrastructure vkp

    Bengaluru rains turn city into aquatic playground; Govt praised for 'Great' infrastructure

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon