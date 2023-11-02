Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's witty response to Sachin Tendulkar's statue unveiled at Wankhede stadium

    In a pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma provided a humorous response to the unveiling of a statue commemorating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the same stadium.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    As India gears up for their seventh consecutive victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, all eyes are on the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of India's captain, Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, on the eve of the match, a statue of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at Wankhede, graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. During the pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma was asked about the statue, and his humorous reply left the media in splits. He mentioned that he hadn't had a chance to examine it closely due to his practice schedule but expressed his intention to do so later.

    He also joked about not knowing which shot the statue depicted, calling it a "straight lofted shot." Tendulkar, accompanied by his family and esteemed dignitaries, shared his gratitude and humbling experience during the unveiling ceremony. The statue is a tribute to the cricketing legend's illustrious career, which was nurtured on the very turf of Wankhede Stadium.

    "Mujhe toh abhi yeh bhi nahi pata ki kaun sa shot hai vo. Ab kya boloon main usme? Straight lofted shot ka statue banaya hai wahan pe.(What more can I say, they have made a statue of straight lofted shot. It's nice, I hope you guys enjoyed it, we saw the statue, it's fantastic.)," he added.

    "It is indeed a special moment for me. It was around February when Shelar and Kale called me on the behalf of the MCA, they said we are having this thought of having your statue inside the stadium. I was extremely delighted, to be honest. I did not know how to react," Tendulkar said.
    "I am truly humbled when I stand here. I go to the ground, there are thousands of images that come to my head and thoughts, so many incredible memories. It is truly an honour to walk on this turf which has given me everything in life," he added.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
