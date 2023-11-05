Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid praises Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday, calls him 'legend of the game'

    Indian Head Coach Rahul Dravid has appreciated Virat Kohli. The Indian star has been an unstoppable force in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far. Virat Kohli has hit two centuries in the World Cup so far.

    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    Indian Head coach Rahul Dravid has heaped praise on his star batsman Virat Kohli. The Indian Head coach called Virat Kohli a 'legend of the game' on his 35th birthday. There is an overall positive environment within the Indian camp amidst a successful ODI World Cup 2023 campaign so far. 

    Virat Kohli has also looked in brilliant form in the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The Indian batter has struck two centuries in the World Cup already. His second century of the World Cup came today against South Africa. The 35-year-old also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of most tons (49) in ODI cricket.

    Rahul Dravid said, "Virat's a legend of the game, especially (in) this format of the game. I think all formats of the game, but particularly this one (50-over), I think his performance and the way he finishes games. The standard of his performance over the years has probably set a benchmark for his generation of cricketers.

    He has changed the DNA of thinking around Indian cricket. How one batsman needs to perceive and prepare for the game." Indian Head coach was impressed with the dedication level of Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli has also looked consistent in this ODI World Cup 2023.

    If India manages to defeat South Africa on Sunday then they are confirmed to finish in the first position of the points table in the Group stages. In such a case, the Indian cricket team will face the fourth-positioned team in the semi-final.

