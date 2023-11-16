Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi likely to attend final at Ahmedabad, many Bollywood stars to turn up

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is probable to attend the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday in his home state. The Popular Indian leader could seize the opportunity to remain in the limelight as he is poll-bound in the coming months.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 7:08 PM IST

    The ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be one of the grandest affairs in the history of the game. The BCCI has prepared a long list of events and major performances before and during the final match. The men in blue qualified for the finals after beating New Zealand in the semi-finals on Wednesday. 

    According to Dainik Jagran, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace his presence for the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. He is likely to attend the grand affair after India qualified for the finals of the tournament. The Indian mass leader has been relentlessly following the ODI World Cup 2023 and constantly tweeting about India's success.

    He even officially congratulated Mohammed Shami for his incredible performance in the semi-final against New Zealand by picking a seven-wicket haul. Mohammed Shami in return thanked the Prime Minister for his gracious and motivating words. It is also to be noted that Narendra Modi played a key role in the building of the World's largest cricket stadium which will host the World Cup Final on Sunday. 

    Unconfirmed reports also suggest that various diplomats could make their way to the final on Sunday. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on possible world leader visits for the World Cup Final said, "If anyone come, will welcome."

    Apart from Leaders and diplomats, various Bollywood stars are also likely to attend the World Cup Final. Many stars already attended the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 7:12 PM IST
