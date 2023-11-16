ODI World Cup 2023: David Miller delivers, South Africa barely posts a dependable target against the Aussies

South Africa was powered to a 200+ score thanks to an incredible century from David Miller. The South African explosive batter stepped up when the rest of the batters failed to leave a mark in the ODI World Cup 2023 game.

South Africa has gone on to post a below-average score against Australia in the second semi-final clash. The Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata has looked good but the Proteas batters bundled under the pressure once again in a crucial match thus retaining their infamous reputation.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and he decided to bat first. The thinking behind the decision was right as South Africa has been under relentless form with their batters firing on all cylinders. They have been gutsy throughout the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.

It would have been right for the Temba Bavuma-led side to post a big score in the first inning and exert incredible pressure on the opposition similar to what India did yesterday against New Zealand. But that didn't happen as the South African top order failed miserably against the opening spell of Australian fast bowlers.

Temba Bavuma was out for a duck as Mitchell Start opened his account for the day. Quinton de Kock who has been under brilliant form in the tournament was out for a mere three runs. Rassie van der Dussen brought a lot of pressure by playing a slow inning in the power play. He scored 6 runs from 31 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller had an important partnership. Heinrich Klaasen scored 47 runs while David Miller scored an incredible century to power South Africa to a 200+ score. The Proteas posted 212 runs.