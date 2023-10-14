Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan gets off to a steady start, Siraj sends back Abdullah Shafique

    The men in green have had a steady start to the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 game. However, Mohammed Siraj gave the first breakthrough by dismissing Abdullah Shafique for 20 runs.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan gets off to a steady start, Siraj sends back Abdullah Shafique avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    The men in green have had a balanced start to the first inning against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Imam-Ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique played well in the beginning overs of the game. Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first.

    The Pakistani openers came up with a strong mindset as they put up a show against Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Imam-Ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique nullified the new ball threat from the likes of both Indian opening bowlers.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Pakistan to clinch 8th WC win? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH)

    Abdullah Shafique especially didn't let Mohammed Siraj settle as he kept attacking the fast bowler. Imam-Ul-Haq hit three fours in the first over of Mohammed Siraj which came as a shocker for the Indian fast bowler. His second over also went expensive.

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma persisted with Mohammed Siraj despite him looking off-color. Mohammed Siraj struck the pads of Abdullah Shafique as the umpire quickly raised his finger. Virat Kohli's 'hit the wicket' advice to Mohammed Siraj brought the first breakthrough for the men in blue. 

    Abdullah Shafique chatted with Imam-Ul-Haq for a good few seconds but his non-striking partner advised him to walk off. He was as plumb as he could after scoring 20 runs from 24 balls. Babar Azam has come to the crease and he too has had a good start.

    Though the pitch is dry and slow but the Pakistani batting in the starting phase showcases it is also good for batters. Babar Azam hit back-to-back boundaries against Hardik Pandya. But Hardik Pandya dismissed Imam-Ul-Haq for 36 runs.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Pakistan to clinch 8th WC win? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH) avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Pakistan to clinch 8th WC win? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Key player matchups to watch at the Narendra Modi Stadium osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Key player matchups to watch at the Narendra Modi Stadium

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill joins the lineup as Rohit Sharma elects to field first

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: 'There's no clear favourite or underdog' says Rohit Sharma

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan urges Shubman Gill to play best shot in World Cup - Know Details vma

    India Vs Pakistan 2023: Salman Khan urges Shubman Gill to play best shot in World Cup - Know Details

    Navratri 2023 7 easy to cook items for fasting and feasting gcw eai

    Navratri 2023: 7 easy-to-cook items for fasting and feasting

    Hamas 'max killing' plans uncovered as Israel readies to attack Gaza Strip with 'great force'

    Hamas 'max killing' plans uncovered as Israel readies to attack Gaza Strip with 'great force'

    Dosa-Idli to Rasam-8 vegetarian South Indian food for Navratri RBA EAI

    Dosa-Idli to Rasam-8 vegetarian South Indian food for Navratri

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon