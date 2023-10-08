ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

The Netherlands and New Zealand will face each other in the sixth match of this ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

The Kiwis will fancy themselves to place a huge win against the Netherlands on Monday. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host the game. New Zealand had a fantastic start to their ODI World Cup 2023 journey.

The Kiwis won the fixture against England in the World Cup 2023 opener quite convincingly. It was a phenomenal performance from their batters that saw an earnest win for them. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway proved to be the stars.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: 3 South Africans slam centuries against Sri Lanka; set the highest ever score of 428

The Netherlands lost their first fixture in this World Cup against Pakistan. However, their bowling performance was something to behold. Bas de Leede played like a complete package for the Netherlands team against Pakistan. They nearly enforced an upset on Friday.

New Zealand vs Netherlands: Probable XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)(wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van de Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Team News

Kane Williamson is expected to miss the second World Cup match as well. He could spend an extended time outside while Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are expected to be fit in time as both were part of the first team training. The Netherlands has no selection issues and is likely to field the same team.

Fantasy XI

Wicket-Keeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, and Rachin Ravindra

All-Rounders: James Neesham and Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek, Matt Henry, Shariz Ahmad and Trent Boult

Captain: Rachin Ravindra

Vice-Captain: Matt Henry

ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The first match in Hyderabad didn't see a typical flat deck. It became challenging for batters from both sides to bat in the middle phase. The same could be expected for the ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday.

ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Weather Report

Hyderabad has clear weather for the ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday. The maximum temperature will be 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C. Humidity is more than 50 percent which could cause dew.