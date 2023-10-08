Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    The Netherlands and New Zealand will face each other in the sixth match of this ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 9:08 PM IST

    The Kiwis will fancy themselves to place a huge win against the Netherlands on Monday. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host the game. New Zealand had a fantastic start to their ODI World Cup 2023 journey. 

    The Kiwis won the fixture against England in the World Cup 2023 opener quite convincingly. It was a phenomenal performance from their batters that saw an earnest win for them. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway proved to be the stars.

    The Netherlands lost their first fixture in this World Cup against Pakistan. However, their bowling performance was something to behold. Bas de Leede played like a complete package for the Netherlands team against Pakistan. They nearly enforced an upset on Friday.

    New Zealand vs Netherlands: Probable XI

    New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

    Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)(wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van de Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

    Team News

    Kane Williamson is expected to miss the second World Cup match as well. He could spend an extended time outside while Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are expected to be fit in time as both were part of the first team training. The Netherlands has no selection issues and is likely to field the same team. 

    Fantasy XI

    Wicket-Keeper: Devon Conway

    Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, and Rachin Ravindra

    All-Rounders: James Neesham and Bas de Leede

    Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek, Matt Henry, Shariz Ahmad and Trent Boult

    Captain: Rachin Ravindra

    Vice-Captain: Matt Henry

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Pitch Report

    The first match in Hyderabad didn't see a typical flat deck. It became challenging for batters from both sides to bat in the middle phase. The same could be expected for the ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday.

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Weather Report

    Hyderabad has clear weather for the ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday. The maximum temperature will be 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C. Humidity is more than 50 percent which could cause dew.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 9:08 PM IST
