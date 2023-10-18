Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand steal away Afghanistan's momentum, beat them by 149 runs

    The New Zealand cricket team has put up another strong display to maintain their fine position in the Points Table. They have convincingly beaten Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 9:01 PM IST

    The Kiwis have continued their winning run in the ODI World Cup 2023 by putting a stop to the momentum of Afghanistan. The motivated Afghanistan team suffered a big loss at the hands of Tom Lathan-led team at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

    Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand got an idealistic start thanks to their top order. Everyone scored more than 20 runs from the top order giving a fine start. Mujeeb Ur Rahman spun his way into Devon Conway and dismissed him for 20 runs. 

    Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put up 79 runs stand for the second wicket. Will Young scored 54 runs while Rachin Ravindra put up 32 runs. At one stage, the Kiwis were at 110/4 but Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips took control in the middle and added 144 runs together. 

    Tom Latham scored 68 runs from 74 balls and Glenn Phillips scored 71 runs from 80 balls. This led to the New Zealand cricket team posting 288 runs with a loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan's top order had less influence in the game as compared to New Zealand. 

    The Afghan batting lineup lost quick wickets which made them more vulnerable. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi was out for just 8 runs while Mohammad Nabi was gone for 7 runs. Rahmat Shah scored 36 runs but Afghanistan kept losing wickets. Lockie Ferguson picked up three wickets showcasing brilliant bowling at the Cheapauk pitch. Afghanistan was all out for 139 runs as New Zealand won the match by 149 runs. 

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 9:01 PM IST
