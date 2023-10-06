Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands cricketers Teja, Vikram and Aryan savour Indian homecoming

    Netherlands' cricketers Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, and Vikram Singh are set to play on the grand stage of the World Cup in India, a journey that holds deep sentimental value as they return to their roots.

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands cricketers Teja, Vikram and Aryan savour Indian homecoming osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    When Netherlands' cricketers Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, and Vikram Singh take the field for their opening World Cup match against Pakistan in Hyderabad, it will be more than just a cricketing moment; it will be a heartfelt journey back to their roots. Although they have embraced their cricket careers in the Netherlands, these players have maintained a deep connection with India, the land of their birth or ancestry.

    Teja, born near Hyderabad, is particularly excited about playing a World Cup match in front of his family in his hometown. Vikram, eager for the trip to Dharamsala, plans to visit relatives in Jalandhar. Their stories highlight the unique blend of cultures and cricketing journeys that connect them to India.

    Teja has vivid memories of time in India, and of the sacrifices his parents, especially mother, had to make to help him realise his dream.

    "My parents decided to move to New Zealand in search of a brighter future. It was my father's dream to live overseas and we had the opportunity to do this because my mother got a job in Auckland at the district health board as a dialysis technician. I was just six then.

    "There she raised me as a single mother. Life hasn't been straightforward but I've learnt to make the most of my situation," said Teja.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan outclasses Pakistan; to face India in men's cricket final

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel rebuild inning after Pakistan Top Order flops avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel rebuild inning after Pakistan Top Order flops

    cricket Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan, Advances to final against India osf

    Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan outclasses Pakistan; to face India in men's cricket final

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Swiggy's witty take on India's 'Orange Kit' delights netizens osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Swiggy's witty take on India's 'Orange Kit' delights netizens

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: India's spectacular victory over Bangladesh propels them into the final osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's spectacular victory over Bangladesh propels them into the final

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill unlikely to play India opening match against Australia?

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill unlikely to play India's opening match against Australia?

    Recent Stories

    7 essential oils for glowing and radiant skin gcw eai

    7 essential oils for glowing and radiant skin

    Raj Kundra turns stand-up comedian, calls himself 'sasta Kanye West', 'Shilpa ka pati' RKK

    Raj Kundra turns stand-up comedian, calls himself 'sasta Kanye West', 'Shilpa ka pati'

    Bombay Karachi Halwa to Kozhikode Halwa: 7 best Indian Halwas anr eai

    Bombay Karachi Halwa to Kozhikode Halwa: 7 best Indian Halwas

    Kerala: Rain likely to continue for 5 days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts rkn

    Kerala: Rain likely to continue for 5 days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts

    Diplomatic standoff: Canada shuffles diplomatic staff from India to Singapore, Malaysia AJR

    Diplomatic standoff: Canada shuffles diplomatic staff from India to Singapore, Malaysia

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon