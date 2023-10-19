Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul takes a stunning catch to oust Mehidy Hasan Miraz

    KL Rahul is known for his on-field acrobatics and he proved that once again by taking a stunning catch to oust Mehidy Hasan Miraz for just three runs. India is right back on the track in the ODI World Cup 2023 game.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul took a mesmerizing catch which led to the dismissal of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Mohammed Siraj was bowling the 25th over when the breakthrough was initiated which brought further respite to the Indian camp. 

    Bangladesh was going well until a collapse was initiated by the Indian bowling lineup, especially the spinners. The opening pair of the Bangladesh cricket team added 93 runs in 15 overs which put significant pressure on the Indian side.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Kuldeep Yadav was brought after the fast bowlers were unsuccessful in giving a breakthrough. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan for 51 runs which initiated the batting collapse. Interestingly, the Bangladesh cricket team batters then started getting dismissed one after the other.

    However, KL Rahul stole the show with his stunning diving catch that initiated the dismissal of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The wicketkeeper dived in a full stretch towards his left side which is not even his natural side of the area.

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz was out for just three runs as Mohammed Sarah picked his first wicket of the day. Immense pressure is on the Bangladesh side who are yet to respond well in this ODI World Cup 2023 when under scrutiny by the opposition bowlers.

    The Indian cricket team will be hoping to chalk off the middle order which looked good in the last few matches. Mushfiqur Rahim has an exceptional record against India and he will also look to add further salt to the Indian bowling lineup with his on-field theatrics.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
