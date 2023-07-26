ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash likely to be rescheduled; here's why and likely date

The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 was originally scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad. However, reports suggest that the fixture might be rescheduled due to clashes with the Navaratri festival, which holds significant cultural importance in the state of Gujarat. Security agencies have expressed concerns over logistical issues, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating restructuring the itinerary, even though tickets for the match have already been sold out.

A top BCCI official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, acknowledged the security agency's advice to avoid holding the high-profile India vs Pakistan game on the same day as Navratri, as it could stretch their resources. An ANI report suggests that the match might be preponed to October 14 instead.

If the BCCI decides to change the schedule, it could pose a logistical nightmare for fans who have already booked tickets and confirmed their travel plans for the original date. Hotels in Ahmedabad have raised their prices to capitalize on the cricketing craze that would engulf the city around October 15. However, any alteration in the date or venue could lead to considerable chaos and inconvenience.

In response to the situation, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written to associations hosting World Cup matches, inviting them to attend a meeting in New Delhi on July 27. The objective is to discuss the concerns with other boards and make a collective decision on when and where the Indo-Pak match would be held. The letter emphasizes the need to exchange notes and address any issues requiring discussion and resolution.

"I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations," the letter reportedly read.

The potential change in the match date could result in mass cancellations of hotel and flight bookings, causing further disruption for fans and stakeholders. The BCCI faces the challenging task of finding a suitable solution that accommodates both the cricketing event's significance and the cultural importance of Navaratri in the region.