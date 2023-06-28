ODI World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad hotel tariffs skyrocket before blockbuster clashes; prices will stun you

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the opening match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, the final and the India vs Pakistan showdown. Even before the first ball, hotel tariffs in the city have skyrocketed.

Cricket's biggest extravaganza, the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, to be held in India from October 5 to November 19, is set to enthral fans worldwide. As the nation gears up to host 10 cricketing teams for the showpiece event, enthusiasts have already started rushing in to buy tickets for high-octane clashes and book their accommodation. Even before the first ball is bowled, hotel tariffs across the venues are seeing a surge, especially in Ahmedabad. The tournament's opening clash, the grand finale and the blockbuster India vs Pakistan showdown will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, and fans cannot wait for the large-scale spectacle.

According to a TOI report, a base category room at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad is being sold for Rs 50,000 per night, although reservations are being made three and a half months in advance. Normally, these rooms would cost between Rs 6,500 and Rs 10,500.

The world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the big-ticket ODI World Cup 2023 group match between India and Pakistan on October 15, besides hosting the opening clash between England and New Zealand and staging the grand finale on November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium has a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators -- 32,000 more than the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Keenan McKenzie, general manager, ITC Narmada told TOI that international cricket organisations, fans, and sponsors are all sending out inquiries. VVIPs are also expected to head straight there. "There is also great traction for the match between India and Pakistan, likely on October 15. Bookings have already been made for the October 13-16 period and hotel rooms in the city are expected to be sold out on most match days," he told TOI.

For the days of the matches, 60–90 per cent of rooms at five-star hotels are reportedly reserved. Punit Baijal, general manager, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad told the English daily that about 80 per cent of the rooms are booked for match days. He added that travel companies from England and large businesses have already made reservations for the opening ceremony and the first game between England and New Zealand.

According to the report, base category accommodations cost roughly £500, or around Rs 52,000, and premium category rooms cost at least £1,000, or Rs 1 lakh.

Atul Buddhraja, vice-president (operations) of the Sankalp Group that runs Taj Group properties in Ahmedabad confirmed that for the period of October 14–16, they have already sold out of two of their villas. He added that 40-60 per cent of their inventory for most match days are already reserved and they anticipate a few more sold-out days.

The ICC announced that hosts India will kick off their campaign with an exciting match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai, marking the start of the 100-day countdown to the ODI championship. The big event's two semifinal matches will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata -- both of which are renowned locations with illustrious histories -- on November 15 and 16, respectively.

This will be the first World Cup to visit northeast India, with Guwahati one of the 12 locations chosen to host the matches, including the warm-up games. The matches of the tournament proper will be played at 10 different locations: Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The warm-up games will be held in Hyderabad, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thiruvananthapuram from September 29 to October 3.