ODI World Cup 2023: India makes a fine comeback after a flop start, scores 229 on a tough pitch

England bowlers did a good job in the starting phase of the ODI World Cup 2023 match to break the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. However, India found its way to score a par score on the slow pitch of the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The men in blue didn't start the ODI World Cup 2023 game well as they lost their top order for cheap. It wasn't an ideal start after Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that the team looked to bat first to test themselves against a quality side.

Jos Buttler's decision proved to be good in the beginning phase as Shubman Gill was out for nine runs. While Virat Kohli went out for a duck the England players did well to keep up the pressure and inflict the error from Virat Kohli's side.

Shreyas Iyer was also out for a single-digit score as England bowlers were roaring ahead in the ODI World Cup 2023 game. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up a fine partnership that bailed India out of a little bit of trouble. Rohit Sharma was out after scoring 87 runs while KL Rahul hit 39 runs.

Both were dismissed consecutively which brought back England again on a dominating position. The ball started to spin in the middle phase of the first inning and Adil Rashid's wicket-taking bowl to Ravindra Jadeja was proof of it. Suryakumar Yadav fought well in the end by scoring 49 runs from 47 balls.

The inning from Suryakumar Yadav pushed India's score to 200+. Jasprit Bumrah managed to add some runs in the end as India finished at 229 runs with a loss of nine wickets. David Willey picked up three wickets while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took two wickets each