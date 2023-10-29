Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Ekana Stadium goes completely silent as Virat Kohli gets dismissed for a duck (Watch)

    Indian star Virat Kohli left many of his fans heartbroken after he was dismissed for a nine-ball duck against England. The buzzing Ekana Stadium fell into silence as soon as Virat Kohli was out. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    The Indian fans were left shocked after their star batsman Virat Kohli was dismissed for a nine-ball duck. Virat Kohli didn't look comfortable from the start as he struggled to get off the mark. This was reflected in the desperation of the player when he was out. 

    Virat Kohli is a big player with a massive fan base across the World. He has the majority of his fans from India and Lucknow is one of the cities that treat Virat Kohli as a modern-day legend. Many fans flocked to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for Virat Kohli. 

    Though, Shubman Gill was out for cheap which was not good news for India but the Lucknow crowd was quite receptive. They were excited to see Virat Kohli enter the ground. But things took a different turn when Virat Kohli was out for a nine-ball duck which left the Ekana Stadium in silence.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The stadium was buzzing with Kohli Kohli chants until Ben Stokes caught the catch. It was a brilliant display from the England side to relentlessly put pressure on Virat Kohli and extract the important wicket. As a result of that, England has gone on to put up a dominant display against the Indian side.

