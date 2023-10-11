ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team

Cricket Fans on social media have pointed out alleged misdoing from the Pakistan cricket team in yesterday's ODI World Cup 2023 match. The boundary line may have been pushed during the dismissal of Kusal Mendis.

The thrilling contest between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended with the men in green as the victorious side. However, fans have alleged a key misconduct that could have gone unnoticed in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday.

Kusal Mendis looked in brilliant form and was attacking well against Pakistani bowlers. In the 29th over Hasan Ali was bowling to Kusal Mendis. The Sri Lankan batsman lofted the ball in the air as Imam-Ul-Haq was running to complete the catch. He was successful in doing so resulting in the game-changing dismissal of Kusal Mendis.

Also Read: Pakistan's Rizwan dedicates record-breaking World Cup win against SL to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza'

However, the pictures of the catch suggest a patch of grass that looked off-color. While noticing it deeply, it looks like the boundary line may have been pushed backwards resulting in an alleged obstruction of Field of play. To make things worse, Imam-Ul-Haq completed the catch correctly on the patch of grass that looked off-color.

If the boundary was pushed back by the Pakistan team a few inches backward, then the catch should have never stood and Kusal Mendis should have been given the chance to further his magnificent inning. But that didn't happen as the third umpire nor the match referee took note of the alleged incident.

However, fans on social media made a quick note of it and raised the issue about Pakistan's alleged misconduct. The ICC is yet to react to the controversy but cricket fans are constantly demanding action against Pakistan. If found guilty, Pakistan could get a hefty penalty from the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council.