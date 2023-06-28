ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium prepare for mega event; renovation to cost Rs 20-25 crore

New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is gearing up to host five matches of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November and officials have promised a pleasant fan experience.

For the five matches it will host during the ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November, the Arun Jaitley Stadium will go through extensive renovations worth between Rs 20 and Rs 25 crore. The location, which earlier this year hosted the second Test match between Australia and India, had come under fire for failing to maintain even the most basic standards of hygiene inside the stadium, particularly in the restrooms.

Following a Gap evaluation by the Indian cricket board (BCCI), it was revealed in April that Delhi was one of the five locations in the nation that required a significant renovation. A gap analysis shows the differences between the organization's actual condition and its intended future state.

The others were Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Mohali, which doesn't feature among the 10 World Cup venues chosen on Tuesday by the ICC.

In the last ten years, the game's popularity in India has soared, and the BCCI has made billions from broadcast rights. However, because most stadiums in India lack even the most basic amenities, the supporters are frequently overlooked.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association's joint secretary, Rajan Manchanda, stated that they would prioritise improving the World Cup fan experience.

In an interview with PTI, Manchanda added, "We thank the BCCI for awarding us five games. We need to improve the stadium infrastructure to make it a pleasant experience for the fans and will be focussed on that ahead of the mega event."

"We have planned a substantial upgrade in the facilities which will include changing of spectator seats, renovated washrooms, paint work and change in our ticketing software," Manchanda added.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium can hold about 35,000 people, and according to Manchanda, the DDCA will replace about 10,000 seats in addition to updating the venue's 15-year-old turnstiles.

"We need to provide clean washrooms and hygienic food and water at a reasonable price to our fans. The strength of the housekeeping staff will also be increased. We plan to complete all the work by September 15," Manchanda to PTI.

The third week of July will see a recce of the venue, which will also include the pitch and outfield, conducted by teams from the BCCI and International Cricket Council, he added.

Even though the weather is not severe in October and November, the spectators will still have to sit in the sun since DDCA is unable to cover the open stands with a roof due to a serious construction defect.

The current building must be demolished and a new one constructed from the ground up in order for the venue to have a roof.

On October 7, Delhi will host the tournament's opening match between South Africa and a Qualifier. When India plays Afghanistan on October 11, it will host its greatest game. On October 14, Afghanistan will also compete against the formidable England.

The two further league contests are scheduled for October 25 and November 6.