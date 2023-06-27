ODI World Cup 2023: Will Pakistan travel to India for Oct 15 clash? ICC confident, PCB unsure

In the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan will lock horns with India in Ahmedabad on October 15 and take on Australia (October 20) and Afghanistan (October 23) at Bengaluru and Chennai, respectively.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is "confident" that the Babar Azam-led team will compete in the 50-over showcase, despite the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) continued reservations about sending its team to India for the ODI World Cup 2023. The PCB requested that their matches in Chennai and Bengaluru not be scheduled against certain teams when the ICC released the schedule for the tournament on Tuesday.

In addition to not wanting to play Afghanistan in Chennai on a surface that encourages spin, PCB also did not want to play Australia in Bengaluru. Pakistan will face India on October 15 in Ahmedabad, and will also play Australia on October 20 and Afghanistan on October 23 at pre-selected venues, according to the statement made in Mumbai.

The PCB quickly stated that approval from the government is required for its participation in the ODI World Cup 2023.

"Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad on October 15 or in Mumbai if we qualify for semi-finals will all be dependent on government clearance," said a PCB official.

The PCB spokesman stated that as it was a delicate matter, the Board could only proceed after receiving clear instructions from its government. The government has not yet given the PCB a NOC to fly to India.

"We have already informed the ICC that our participation in the tournament or any issues over venues is linked to firstly the PCB getting clearance from the government to travel to India," the official said.

The world governing body "100% expects them to be there and has had no indications to the contrary" due to Pakistan's signed participation agreement.

"All members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country and we respect that. But we're confident Pakistan will be in India for the men's cricket World Cup," an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

The last time Pakistan played in India was in the T20 World Cup in 2016. Due to the strained relations between the two nations, the two teams compete against one another in ICC competitions and the Asia Cup.

It was expected of the ICC to reject Pakistan's request to move two matches because it typically tackles issues about locations with possible security threats rather than cricket grounds.

It would be interesting to see how the PCB Board responds to the World Cup schedule announcement now that the elections for PCB chairman have been delayed at least until July 17.

Confusion currently prevails in Pakistan cricket as a result of the Balochistan High Court's decision to grant a stay against the Monday election for the position of chairman in response to petitions submitted by two former members of the PCB's cricket management committee.

Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana serves as the Board's interim chairman following Najam Sethi's departure.

The Board of Governors must approve Zaka Ashraf's nomination for the chairmanship before she can assume formal control of the important position.