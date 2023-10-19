ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

The Indian team is lagging in the first phase of the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan have given their team a steady start against the Indian bowlers.

The men in blue have had a concerning start to the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bat first at the belter Pune pitch which looks very good to bat on.

Shakib Al Hasan as expected has missed the game due to a quad tear. Najmul Hossain Shanto took charge of the Bangladesh team in his absence. The Bangla Tigers have had a steady start to the game as they scored 63 runs without a loss in the power play of the inning.

Indian bowlers have not had a bright start which was expected due to the 'highway' pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan have made good use of the favorable batting conditions that have helped the team with momentum.

However, the men in blue have received concerning news of Hardik Pandya walking off the field due to discomfort. The star all-rounder felt something in his leg and the medical team is assessing what went wrong. Amidst that, Virat Kohli came to bowl to finish Hardik Pandya's over.

Rohit Sharma has had to change the bowling strategy of the Indian cricket team due to the unavailability of Hardik Pandya. Shardul Thakur was brought in early and he went expensive in the last over of the power play. Bangladesh also got lucky with a sure-shot LBW dismissal of Tanzid Hasan against Jasprit Bumrah. The umpire called it not out and Rohit Sharma didn't go for the review.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.