Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    The Indian team is lagging in the first phase of the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan have given their team a steady start against the Indian bowlers.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    The men in blue have had a concerning start to the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bat first at the belter Pune pitch which looks very good to bat on. 

    Shakib Al Hasan as expected has missed the game due to a quad tear. Najmul Hossain Shanto took charge of the Bangladesh team in his absence. The Bangla Tigers have had a steady start to the game as they scored 63 runs without a loss in the power play of the inning.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Bangladesh? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH)

    Indian bowlers have not had a bright start which was expected due to the 'highway' pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan have made good use of the favorable batting conditions that have helped the team with momentum.

    However, the men in blue have received concerning news of Hardik Pandya walking off the field due to discomfort. The star all-rounder felt something in his leg and the medical team is assessing what went wrong. Amidst that, Virat Kohli came to bowl to finish Hardik Pandya's over.

    Rohit Sharma has had to change the bowling strategy of the Indian cricket team due to the unavailability of Hardik Pandya. Shardul Thakur was brought in early and he went expensive in the last over of the power play. Bangladesh also got lucky with a sure-shot LBW dismissal of Tanzid Hasan against Jasprit Bumrah. The umpire called it not out and Rohit Sharma didn't go for the review.

    India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. 

    Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Bangladesh? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH) osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Bangladesh? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH)

    Namma Metro offers special ticketing prices ahead of World Cup matches in Bengaluru vkp

    Namma Metro offers special ticketing prices ahead of World Cup matches in Bengaluru

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped catches and pitch misjudgment haunt Afghanistan in the defeat to New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped catches and pitch misjudgment haunt Afghanistan in the defeat to New Zealand

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani actress vows romantic date offer if Bangladesh beats India in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani actress promises romantic date if Bangladesh beat India

    Recent Stories

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Navratri 2023-7 places to enjoy Ramleela in Delhi NCR RBA EAI

    Navratri 2023-7 places to enjoy Ramleela in Delhi NCR

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon