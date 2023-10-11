Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Australia and South Africa could produce a quality game on Thursday as both sides are filled with match-winners. There could also be one change each in the playing XI of both the teams. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

    Australia is all set to face South Africa in the next ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday, October 12 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India. A thrilling match is expected between the two quality sides. 

    The Aussies had a rough start to the tournament as they failed to put up a worthy performance against India. Their batsmen failed to create an impact whereas their bowling lineup did well initially. But that wasn't enough.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma surpasses Kapil Dev's fastest century record

    South Africa had a promising start to this ODI World Cup 2023. Their batting lineup performed overwhelmingly announcing themselves as key contenders for the trophy. The Proteas have the momentum to beat Australia on Thursday.

    Australia vs South Africa: Probable XI

    Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

    Team News

    Australia will be compelled to make a decision on Cameron Green. The all-rounder has largely been off-form. Marcus Stoinis could replace him after recovering from a Hamstring injury. While South Africa might be looking to add another spinner in the form of Tabraiz Shamsi instead of Gerald Coetzee given Australia's weakness.

    Fantasy XI

    Wicket-Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen and Josh Inglis

    Batters: David Miller, David Warner, and Temba Bavuma

    All-Rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen

    Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc

    Captain: Adam Zampa

    Vice-Captain: David Warner

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Pitch Report

    Lucknow has a slow wicket as already seen in the recent season of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams have little experience on the surface and will look to bowl first and experience how it plays out. Spinners will get help.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Weather Report

    Lucknow has cloudy weather for the ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday. The maximum temperature will be 35°C while the minimum temperature will be 21°C. Humidity is more than 45 percent.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
