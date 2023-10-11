ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma surpasses Kapil Dev's fastest century record

In a monumental moment during the ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma made history by breaking Kapil Dev's long-standing record for the quickest century by an Indian in the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma accomplished the remarkable feat of surpassing Kapil Dev's longstanding record for the fastest century by an Indian in World Cup history in the match against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup Cup 2023. Back in 1983, Kapil Dev had achieved a century in 72 balls during his iconic unbeaten 175-run innings against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, reached his century in just 63 balls, contributing to India's rapid progress as they raced past 150 runs within a mere 18 overs while pursuing a target of 273.

