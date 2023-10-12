ODI World Cup 2023: Australia batting lineup flops again, goes through massive collapse

Australia is in serious trouble as they have been inflicted with the second consecutive batting collapse. This time the South African bowlers have done their job well to outperform Australia .

Australia has maintained its batting struggles which were visible in the first ODI World Cup 2023 game against India. Ravindra Jadeja in that match enforced a collapse of the Australian batting lineup and something similar has happened today as well.

While chasing 312 runs, the Australia batting lineup looks like didn't come up with any concrete idea. South African bowling lineup was all over against Australia in the power play as the Aussies lost their top three for 50 runs in the 10 overs.

Marco Jansen opened up the flow as he dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 7 runs. David Warner was the next one to depart after scoring 13 runs by Lungi Ngidi. Irresponsibly, even Steve Smith made his way back to the pavilion after scoring 19 runs.

At this point at the conclusion of the power play, the Australian lineup had already lost any hope of chasing the score of 312 runs. Josh Inglis who was brought in the playing 11 with some hope was also out for just five runs. This was far from ideal for Australia.

Even Marcus Stoinis saw the same fate as Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 5 runs and Glenn Maxwell hasn't looked any good in this ODI World Cup as well. Temba Bavuma showcased brilliant captaincy skills to outperform Australia in this important match.

South Africa cricket team is almost certain of a big victory against Australia today and they will now be seen as a serious contender for the World Cup title with the performance. Kagiso Rabada has been the main man in the collapse inflicted on Australia as he has picked up three wickets out of the six wickets.