Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia batting lineup flops again, goes through massive collapse

    Australia is in serious trouble as they have been inflicted with the second consecutive batting collapse. This time the South African bowlers have done their job well to outperform Australia.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia batting lineup flops again, goes through massive collapse avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 8:45 PM IST

    Australia has maintained its batting struggles which were visible in the first ODI World Cup 2023 game against India. Ravindra Jadeja in that match enforced a collapse of the Australian batting lineup and something similar has happened today as well. 

    While chasing 312 runs, the Australia batting lineup looks like didn't come up with any concrete idea. South African bowling lineup was all over against Australia in the power play as the Aussies lost their top three for 50 runs in the 10 overs.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue

    Marco Jansen opened up the flow as he dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 7 runs. David Warner was the next one to depart after scoring 13 runs by Lungi Ngidi. Irresponsibly, even Steve Smith made his way back to the pavilion after scoring 19 runs.

    At this point at the conclusion of the power play, the Australian lineup had already lost any hope of chasing the score of 312 runs. Josh Inglis who was brought in the playing 11 with some hope was also out for just five runs. This was far from ideal for Australia. 

    Even Marcus Stoinis saw the same fate as Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 5 runs and Glenn Maxwell hasn't looked any good in this ODI World Cup as well. Temba Bavuma showcased brilliant captaincy skills to outperform Australia in this important match.  

    South Africa cricket team is almost certain of a big victory against Australia today and they will now be seen as a serious contender for the World Cup title with the performance. Kagiso Rabada has been the main man in the collapse inflicted on Australia as he has picked up three wickets out of the six wickets. 

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 8:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery

    odi world cup Great news for India! Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session ahead of Pakistan WC clash snt

    Great news for India! Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session ahead of Pakistan WC clash

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar highlights silver linings for India ahead of India vs Pakistan showdown avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar highlights silver linings for India ahead of India vs Pakistan showdown

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Rohit Sharma's dominance: 10 stunning records set against Afghanistan osf

    Rohit Sharma's dominance: 10 stunning records set against Afghanistan

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him' RKK

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him'

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive

    Israel Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon