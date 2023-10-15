Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Gurbaz smashes 80

    The Afghanistan cricket team put up a strong show in the start pushing England bowlers onto the back foot. Rahmanullah Gurbaz took on the England bowlers heads on but a batting collapse ensured England's comeback. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    Afghanistan had their best batting display so far in this ODI World Cup 2023. The performance is even more special as this game is taking place against the quality side of England. However, in the first phase, England bowlers were taken to sweepers. 

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz put up an incredible show with Ibrahim Zadran for the first wicket 114 run partnership. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes were the most expensive bowlers that ensured the onslaught from Afghanistan. The Afghan batters also ensured Afghanistan's best power play so far with 79 runs in 10 overs.

    Looking at the situation, Jos Buttler made bowling changes and brought spinners. They created pressure and Afghanistan lost control. Ibrahim Zadran was dismissed by Adil Rashid for 28 runs. Rahmat Shah was also uprooted by Adult Rashid for three runs.

    Hashmatullah Shahidi's wrong call sent back the brilliant Rahmanullah Gurbaz through a runout. Afghanistan themselves invited England back into the ODI World Cup 2023 game through repetitive mistakes. A fuming Rahmanullah Gurbaz walked back after scoring 80 runs from 57 balls with a strike rate of 140.35. He hit 8 fours and 4 sixes in that entertaining inning.

    Ikram Alikhil down the order played a valuable inning of 58 runs from 66 balls as Afghanistan was witnessing a batting collapse on the other end. Rashid Khan added 23 runs while Mujeeb Ur Rahman added 28 runs thus continuing their fine run of form with the bat.

    Adil Rashid picked up three wickets by giving away 42 runs in 10 overs. Mark Wood picked up two wickets. The pitch looks good and England will need to play well with wickets in hand to effortlessly mark the chase.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
