Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: A Collapse like never before, Pakistan bundles out cheaply after disastrous display

    From 155/2 to 191/10, the men in green showed incompetency against the Indian bowling lineup. Pakistan once again crumbled under the pressure and is looking towards a confidence-shaking loss.

    ODI World Cup 2023: A Collapse like never before, Pakistan bundles out cheaply after disastrous display avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    The men in green got a taste of 'once' their own medicine - a 'threatening bowling attack'. Indian bowlers ripped apart their opposition which has reinforced the thought of the fierce Indian bowling attack. There was never a thought of Pakistan being ahead in the match after Babar Azam's wicket. 

    Rohit Sharma called it right by bowling first as the pitch was slow in the beginning. Pakistan got a stable start but after the departure of their openers, Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan built the inning ahead. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan put up an 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    But that was that until Mohammed Siraj made a mess of the stumps dismissing Babar Azam for 50 runs. Soon Mohammed Rizwan known for his on-ground theatrics also departed for 49 runs as Jasprit Bumrah bowled him out. The match shifted into India's hands after Pakistan was four wickets down.

    Spinner Kuldeep Yadav gave two quick breakthroughs dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel for single-digit scores. Flop all-rounder Shadab Khan is being torn apart on social media after he failed again against India by managing just 2 runs.

    Hasan Ali somehow hit 12 runs and pushed Pakistan towards an embarrassing 191 runs. The big talk from Pakistan media went to dust just in a few minutes as the world became witness to one of the worst collapses. From 155/2 to 191/10, Pakistan got a taste of once its own medicine. 

    The men in green are looking towards another crushing defeat but this time in front of a jam-packed Indian crowd on the Indian soil which makes it even more sweeter for Indians while even more bitter for the Pakistan fans.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match vkp

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in

    Recent Stories

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls Jacqueline Fernandez 'Tigress', wishes her on Navratri from Tihar Jail RBA

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls Jacqueline Fernandez 'Tigress', wishes her on Navratri from Tihar Jail

    Akshara Singh SUPER-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's naughty song will make your go crazy-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SUPER-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's naughty song will make your go crazy-WATCH

    WhatsApp privacy call relay feature rolled out for iOS Android users gcw

    WhatsApp privacy call relay feature rolled out for iOS, Android users

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty learns horse riding; prequel to highlight Bhoota Kola worship more vma

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty learns horse riding; prequel to highlight Bhoota Kola worship more

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's brace leads Portugal to Euro 2024 Qualification Victory over Slovakia osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's brace leads Portugal to Euro 2024 Qualification Victory over Slovakia

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon