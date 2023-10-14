ODI World Cup 2023: A Collapse like never before, Pakistan bundles out cheaply after disastrous display

From 155/2 to 191/10, the men in green showed incompetency against the Indian bowling lineup. Pakistan once again crumbled under the pressure and is looking towards a confidence-shaking loss.

The men in green got a taste of 'once' their own medicine - a 'threatening bowling attack'. Indian bowlers ripped apart their opposition which has reinforced the thought of the fierce Indian bowling attack. There was never a thought of Pakistan being ahead in the match after Babar Azam's wicket.

Rohit Sharma called it right by bowling first as the pitch was slow in the beginning. Pakistan got a stable start but after the departure of their openers, Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan built the inning ahead. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan put up an 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

But that was that until Mohammed Siraj made a mess of the stumps dismissing Babar Azam for 50 runs. Soon Mohammed Rizwan known for his on-ground theatrics also departed for 49 runs as Jasprit Bumrah bowled him out. The match shifted into India's hands after Pakistan was four wickets down.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav gave two quick breakthroughs dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel for single-digit scores. Flop all-rounder Shadab Khan is being torn apart on social media after he failed again against India by managing just 2 runs.

Hasan Ali somehow hit 12 runs and pushed Pakistan towards an embarrassing 191 runs. The big talk from Pakistan media went to dust just in a few minutes as the world became witness to one of the worst collapses. From 155/2 to 191/10, Pakistan got a taste of once its own medicine.

The men in green are looking towards another crushing defeat but this time in front of a jam-packed Indian crowd on the Indian soil which makes it even more sweeter for Indians while even more bitter for the Pakistan fans.