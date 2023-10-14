Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    England and Afghanistan will need to win their match on Sunday to further their prospect of playing the knockout games. Both teams are lagging in the points table of the ODI World Cup 2023.

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    England and Afghanistan will take on one another on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India. The England cricket team is currently struggling while Afghanistan is coming into this game after losing two games in a row. 

    The Afghanistan cricket team with the start they have had will find it tough to stay in the tournament. They could be the first team to get eliminated from this tournament. While the England cricket team will carry the pressure to do continuously well.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed

    They are sitting at the 5th position of the points table with one win and one loss. However, the Jos Buttler-led team is expected to do well at the Arun Jaitley Stadium which has small boundaries that will work in favor of England.

    England vs Afghanistan: Probable XI

    England: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen UL Haq, Fazallahq Farqooi.

    Team News

    Ben Stokes is all set to be available after completing his recovery from injury. England will need to choose between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes. Afghanistan is likely to maintain a similar team which is their full-strength playing 11.

    Fantasy XI

    Wicket-keepers: Jos Butler, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

    Batters: Joe Root, Dawid Malan (c), Harry Brook

    All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai

    Bowlers: Reece Topley, Rashid Khan (vc), Chris Woakes

    Pitch Report

    The England vs Afghanistan match is set to be a high-scoring affair especially if England gets to bat first. The average score at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in ODI cricket for the first inning is 231 runs.

    Weather Report

    A Sunny weather is expected to take place in Delhi on Sunday. The winters surprisingly haven't arrived yet despite the arrival of Navratri. The temperature is set to soar at 35°C in the afternoon.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match vkp

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan gets off to a steady start, Siraj sends back Abdullah Shafique avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan gets off to a steady start, Siraj sends back Abdullah Shafique

    Recent Stories

    Know how moisturizers enhance your skin's health rkn eai

    Know how moisturizers enhance your skin's health

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' goes viral-WATCH

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine RBA

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed

    Kerala: 12 students hospitalised of food poisoning in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: 12 students hospitalised due to food poisoning in Kozhikode

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon