ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

England and Afghanistan will need to win their match on Sunday to further their prospect of playing the knockout games. Both teams are lagging in the points table of the ODI World Cup 2023.

England and Afghanistan will take on one another on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India. The England cricket team is currently struggling while Afghanistan is coming into this game after losing two games in a row.

The Afghanistan cricket team with the start they have had will find it tough to stay in the tournament. They could be the first team to get eliminated from this tournament. While the England cricket team will carry the pressure to do continuously well.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed

They are sitting at the 5th position of the points table with one win and one loss. However, the Jos Buttler-led team is expected to do well at the Arun Jaitley Stadium which has small boundaries that will work in favor of England.

England vs Afghanistan: Probable XI

England: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen UL Haq, Fazallahq Farqooi.

Team News

Ben Stokes is all set to be available after completing his recovery from injury. England will need to choose between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes. Afghanistan is likely to maintain a similar team which is their full-strength playing 11.

Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: Jos Butler, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Joe Root, Dawid Malan (c), Harry Brook

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Rashid Khan (vc), Chris Woakes

Pitch Report

The England vs Afghanistan match is set to be a high-scoring affair especially if England gets to bat first. The average score at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in ODI cricket for the first inning is 231 runs.

Weather Report

A Sunny weather is expected to take place in Delhi on Sunday. The winters surprisingly haven't arrived yet despite the arrival of Navratri. The temperature is set to soar at 35°C in the afternoon.