Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Not after what Ranatunga said': SL's request to BCCI to host few IPL 2024 games in island nation irks fans

    In an interesting turn of events, Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando has reportedly urged BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to consider hosting some IPL 2024 matches in Sri Lanka.

    Not after what Ranatunga said Sri Lanka request to BCCI to host few IPL 2024 games in island nation irks fans snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule has become a focal point of discussion, capturing attention due to its clash with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. In an interesting turn of events, Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando has reportedly urged BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to consider hosting some IPL 2024 matches in Sri Lanka.

    Initially, there were reports suggesting that the IPL 2024 would commence on March 22, with all matches set to be held in India. However, the clash with the Lok Sabha elections prompted discussions between BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and government authorities, as well as security heads. Amid these deliberations, Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando has reportedly extended an invitation to host several IPL games in the island nation.

    Also read: Delhi Capitals in 'advanced talks' to buy stakes in English county team Hampshire: Report

    “Sri Lankan sports minister has requested Jay Shah to host a few IPL games in Sri Lanka” reported Sports Pavillion.

    It is worth noting that in November last year, Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga, accused BCCI and Jay Shah for ‘running’ and ‘ruining’ Sri Lankan cricket. Ranatunga, in an interview on the YouTube channel 'Truth with Chamuditha,' claimed that there exists a link between officials of Sri Lanka Cricket, the nation's cricket board, and Jay Shah. He asserted that the BCCI perceives an ability to influence and control the affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket.

    “Because of the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah they (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample and control SLC…Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man in India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket. He is only powerful because of his father, who is India’s home minister,” he said.

    Ranatunga's claims came against the backdrop of the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspending Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) due to its inability to manage its affairs autonomously'. This action followed a unanimous resolution in the Sri Lankan parliament, which demanded the removal of the 'allegedly corrupt' management of SLC.

    Also read: Does Ronaldo Nazario know Virat Kohli? Brazilian legend says 'yeah of course' in encounter with Speed (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, the news of Sri Lanka approaching the BCCI to host a few IPL games this year has sparked a massive social media frenzy, with several cricket enthusiasts reminding what Ranatunga had earlier claimed.

    Here's a look at how some fans reacted on X, formerly Twitter:

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket fraternity pour in wishes for Team India coach Rahul Dravid as 'The Wall' turns 51 osf

    Cricket fraternity pour in wishes for Team India coach Rahul Dravid as 'The Wall' turns 51

    cricket David Warner's grand helicopter entry set to ignite BBL clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground osf

    David Warner's grand helicopter entry set to ignite BBL clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India's probable playing XI for the T20I clash in Mohali; Who steps in for Virat Kohli? osf

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India's probable playing XI for the T20I clash in Mohali; Who steps in for Virat Kohli?

    India vs Afghanistan: Will rain play spoilsport in the first T20I at Mohali? osf

    India vs Afghanistan: Will rain play spoilsport in the first T20I at Mohali?

    Delhi Capitals in 'advanced talks' to buy stakes in English county team Hampshire report snt

    Delhi Capitals in 'advanced talks' to buy stakes in English county team Hampshire: Report

    Recent Stories

    SAG Awards 2024 nominations: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, receive top nods RBA

    SAG Awards 2024 nominations: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, receive top nods

    Kerala: Mar Raphael Thattil takes charge as fourth major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church rkn

    Kerala: Mar Raphael Thattil takes charge as fourth major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church

    Ram mandir: 7 traditional food of Ayodhya you must not miss AJR

    Ram mandir: 7 traditional food of Ayodhya you must not miss

    Football 'Messi is trash': YouTube sensation Speed in viral conversation with Ronaldo Nazario over Ballon d'Or (WATCH) osf

    'Messi is trash': YouTube sensation Speed in viral conversation with Ronaldo Nazario over Ballon d'Or (WATCH)

    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year anr

    Kerala govt's special package yields no progress at Kovalam beach even after one year

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon