'Not after what Ranatunga said': SL's request to BCCI to host few IPL 2024 games in island nation irks fans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule has become a focal point of discussion, capturing attention due to its clash with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. In an interesting turn of events, Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando has reportedly urged BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to consider hosting some IPL 2024 matches in Sri Lanka.

Initially, there were reports suggesting that the IPL 2024 would commence on March 22, with all matches set to be held in India. However, the clash with the Lok Sabha elections prompted discussions between BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and government authorities, as well as security heads. Amid these deliberations, Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando has reportedly extended an invitation to host several IPL games in the island nation.

“Sri Lankan sports minister has requested Jay Shah to host a few IPL games in Sri Lanka” reported Sports Pavillion.

It is worth noting that in November last year, Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga, accused BCCI and Jay Shah for ‘running’ and ‘ruining’ Sri Lankan cricket. Ranatunga, in an interview on the YouTube channel 'Truth with Chamuditha,' claimed that there exists a link between officials of Sri Lanka Cricket, the nation's cricket board, and Jay Shah. He asserted that the BCCI perceives an ability to influence and control the affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Because of the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah they (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample and control SLC…Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC is being ruined because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man in India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket. He is only powerful because of his father, who is India’s home minister,” he said.

Ranatunga's claims came against the backdrop of the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspending Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) due to its inability to manage its affairs autonomously'. This action followed a unanimous resolution in the Sri Lankan parliament, which demanded the removal of the 'allegedly corrupt' management of SLC.

Meanwhile, the news of Sri Lanka approaching the BCCI to host a few IPL games this year has sparked a massive social media frenzy, with several cricket enthusiasts reminding what Ranatunga had earlier claimed.

