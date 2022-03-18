Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohammed Shami's T20I future will depend on IPL 2022 performance?

    The veteran pacer is part of the Gujarat Titans and was picked up by the Hardik Pandya-led team for Rs 6.25 crore in the mega auction last month after having a sting with Punjab Kings.

    Mohammed Shami's T20I future will depend on IPL 2022 performance snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gujarat, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

    Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who last featured for India in the T20 World Cup 2021, was not part of the home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. With the players set to participate in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), a report has suggested that all eyes will be on the bowler's performance in the showpiece event to ascertain if he has the bite to be part of India's T20I squad.

    The veteran pacer is part of the Gujarat Titans franchise and was picked up by the Hardik Pandya-led team for Rs 6.25 crore in the mega auction last month after having a sting with Punjab Kings. Shami is not considered a T20 specialist, and his economy rate of 9.54 in the T20 international explains why. However, if things need to turn around for him, the bowler will have to do something spectacular for the Gujarat-based team in IPL 2022.

    "It's difficult to sustain all-format bowlers for all conditions. Jasprit Bumrah is the only one who has excelled in all formats. This team management believes in presenting a clear picture to all the players. Shami will surely be spoken to," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

    Also read: IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil blue-coloured jersey; fans give their rating

    "His ODI career is much better placed. But this IPL will be a kind of trial for him to be considered for the T20 World Cup, and he also understands it," the source added.

    While bowler Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead India's pace attack in all formats, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Avesh Khan are competing for the remaining two spots in the pace unit along with Shami.

    "With Shardul and Deepak, it helps in lengthening the batting line-up, which enables the top order to go hard from the word go. Shami is an invaluable asset in Test cricket. The team would want him fresh for every Test in the rest of the World Test Championship," the source said.

    If the veteran pacer fails to impress at Gujarat Titans in their debut IPL season, his hopes of representing India in the shortest format of the game might suffer a massive blow.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashwin breaks silence after 'Mankad' law change; says bowlers should not have second thoughts now snt

    Ashwin breaks silence after 'Mankad' law change; says bowlers should not have second thoughts now

    Pak vs Aus Karachi Test Babar Azam fans troll Virat Kohli after Pakistan captain achieves batting record snt

    Babar Azam fans troll Virat Kohli after Pakistan captain achieves batting record

    IPL 2022: 'Hacker' Chahal's googly on Rajasthan Royals' captaincy leaves fans in a tizzy snt

    IPL 2022: 'Hacker' Chahal's googly on Rajasthan Royals' captaincy leaves fans in a tizzy

    ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah breaks into top 5, Kohli slips to 9th after SL series snt

    ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah breaks into top 5, Kohli slips to 9th after SL series

    Mr IPL Suresh Raina's likely commentary debut this season sparks excitement among fans snt

    Mr IPL Suresh Raina's likely commentary debut this season sparks excitement among fans

    Recent Stories

    Russia not to ask for UN council vote on its derided Ukraine invasion-dnm

    Russia not to ask for UN council vote on its derided Ukraine invasion

    Russian autocract Vladimir Putin murderous dictator, pure thug: US President Joe Biden continues verbal attack-dnm

    Russian autocract Vladimir Putin murderous dictator, pure thug: US President Joe Biden continues verbal attack

    More than 700 civilians, including 52 children killed in Ukraine: UN - ADT

    More than 700 civilians, including 52 children killed in Ukraine: UN

    World Sleep Day 2022: Avoid phone/laptop in bedroom for sound-better sleep RCB

    World Sleep Day 2022: Avoid phone/laptop in bedroom for sound-better sleep

    Jalsa review: Vidya Balan Shefali Shah hit-and-run drama fails to pick any speed-DRB

    Jalsa review: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah's hit-and-run drama fails to pick any speed

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon