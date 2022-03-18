Mohammed Shami's T20I future will depend on IPL 2022 performance?

The veteran pacer is part of the Gujarat Titans and was picked up by the Hardik Pandya-led team for Rs 6.25 crore in the mega auction last month after having a sting with Punjab Kings.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who last featured for India in the T20 World Cup 2021, was not part of the home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. With the players set to participate in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), a report has suggested that all eyes will be on the bowler's performance in the showpiece event to ascertain if he has the bite to be part of India's T20I squad.

The veteran pacer is part of the Gujarat Titans franchise and was picked up by the Hardik Pandya-led team for Rs 6.25 crore in the mega auction last month after having a sting with Punjab Kings. Shami is not considered a T20 specialist, and his economy rate of 9.54 in the T20 international explains why. However, if things need to turn around for him, the bowler will have to do something spectacular for the Gujarat-based team in IPL 2022.

"It's difficult to sustain all-format bowlers for all conditions. Jasprit Bumrah is the only one who has excelled in all formats. This team management believes in presenting a clear picture to all the players. Shami will surely be spoken to," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"His ODI career is much better placed. But this IPL will be a kind of trial for him to be considered for the T20 World Cup, and he also understands it," the source added.

While bowler Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead India's pace attack in all formats, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Avesh Khan are competing for the remaining two spots in the pace unit along with Shami.

"With Shardul and Deepak, it helps in lengthening the batting line-up, which enables the top order to go hard from the word go. Shami is an invaluable asset in Test cricket. The team would want him fresh for every Test in the rest of the World Test Championship," the source said.

If the veteran pacer fails to impress at Gujarat Titans in their debut IPL season, his hopes of representing India in the shortest format of the game might suffer a massive blow.