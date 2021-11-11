Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to Matthew Hayden; here's how the Pakistan batting coach reacted

Matthew Hayden has done a phenomenal job as Pakistan’s batting coach during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, opener Mohammad Rizwan has presented him with something special.

Former champion Pakistan is on a roll in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has stayed unbeaten in the competition so far, as it prepares to take on Australia in the semis in Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. It will take on New Zealand in the final at the same venue on Sunday if it wins against Australia.

As far as Pakistan’s gameplay is concerned, it has been commendable in all departments. What has been notable is its excellent batting with a considerable depth in the line-up. While fans and experts are amazed to see this new transition in the side, many have credited batting coach Matthew Hayden for turning things around.

However, it is not just the fans and critics, but also the Pakistan side that believes in the same. As a result, it seems like the Pakistanis are treating Hayden like a god now. On the same note, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan has come up with an honourable gesture for the Aussie legend.

Rizwan has gifted Hayden with the English version of the Holy Quran, as the Australian was impressed with the spiritual culture of the side. Hayden also said that he had a brief chat about Islam and the beliefs with Rizwan while he has been reading the eternal book in bits quite regularly.

Speaking to News Corp Australia, he hailed it as a beautiful moment and was curious to know about the religion, besides praising Rizwan as a “champion human being”. He also revealed that the players were humble and coachable athletes, while his stint has been great fun so far.

“It stems from a deep sense of spirituality. As a westerner, you don’t realize the implications of having that commitment and faith. Even their salat – their five different prayer sessions a day. You can be outside a lift or even in a lift, and if it is time for salat, that is what happens. These guys connect at a higher level. It’s not like ‘how ya going, today mate?” he concluded.