    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years

    Pakistan has started to conduct international matches once again in its home nation. In the same light, Australia would tour the country next year for a complete tour after 24 years.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne VIC, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 4:33 PM IST
    In what comes as an excellent boost for Pakistan cricket, it is set to take international cricket at home to the next level when it hosts Australia for a complete tour next year. As a result of this tour, Pakistan will end a 24-year-wait since having hosted the record former world champion in 1998.

    As per the current tour programme, Australia would begin its trou on March three with a three-Test series, a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. It would be followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-23 and a Twenty20 International (T20I). The matches would be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, with all the three venues holding a Test each, while the limited-overs leg would be held entirely in Lahore.

    The news of the tour by Australia comes as a significant boost for Pakistan, especially following recent New Zealand and England pull out due to security issues. Pakistan continues its quest to resume international cricket entirely in the nation, especially after teams had stopped touring the country following the 2009 terror attack on the touring Sri Lankan team.

    "It pleases me no end that we'll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight. Australia are one of the high-performing sides, and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja in a statement by cricket.com.au.

    Full schedule of Australia's tour of Pakistan 2021-22
    1st Test: March 3-7 (Karachi)
    2nd Test: March 12-16 (Rawalpindi)
    3rd Test: March 21-25 (Lahore)
    1st ODI: March 29 (Lahore)
    2nd ODI: March 31 (Lahore)
    3rd ODI: April 2 (Lahore)
    One-off T20I: April 5 (Lahore)

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 4:33 PM IST
