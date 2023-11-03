Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Big blow for New Zealand! Matt Henry ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury; Kyle Jamieson steps in

    New Zealand's Matt Henry ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023 due to a hamstring tear, replaced by Kyle Jamieson, as the team prepares for crucial matches in the tournament.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    New Zealand's fast bowling spearhead, Matt Henry, was on Friday ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 due to a torn right hamstring. The 31-year-old sustained the injury during the match against South Africa in Pune on Wednesday. An MRI scan confirmed a grade two lower tear, necessitating a recovery period of two to four weeks. In his place, Kyle Jamieson has been named as his replacement.

    Expressing disappointment at Henry's absence, head coach Gary Stead conveyed his regret over losing a significant player at a crucial juncture of the tournament. "We're gutted for him," head coach Gary Stead said in Bengaluru. 

    "Matt's been a crucial part of our One-day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing. He's consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years which is testament to his class and skills. Moreover, Matt's a great team man and we're all going to miss his personality and experience," he added.

    Kyle Jamieson, who arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday, was set to join the team's training on Friday. The 28-year-old, previously undergoing back surgery in February, had trained with the New Zealand squad earlier in the tournament, initially brought in as cover for Tim Southee.

    Stead expressed confidence in Jamieson's readiness for the upcoming match against Pakistan, emphasizing Jamieson's capabilities with the ball.

    "We're fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings," Stead said.

    "His skills and physical attributes always make him a threat with the ball and it's an added bonus he was able to train with us in the first two weeks of the tournament. Kyle's had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he's really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup," he added.

    New Zealand, currently positioned fourth in the ODI World Cup 2023 standings after facing three consecutive defeats, has two remaining round-robin games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. These matches will be crucial for the team's prospects in the tournament.

