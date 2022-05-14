Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Match-fixing in IPL? CBI books 3 people with alleged links to Pakistan

    CBI books three suspected punters in connection with alleged fixing of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches 'based on inputs' from Pakistan.

    Match fixing in IPL CBI books 3 people with alleged links to Pakistan
    India, First Published May 14, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    In news that may bring back stark memories of the match-fixing scandal that rocked the country in the early 2000s, the CBI has booked three suspected punters in connection with the alleged fixing of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches 'based on inputs' from Pakistan. 

    CBI officials, who have launched a nationwide probe, confirmed that among the three booked, one is from Delhi while two are from Hyderabad.

    According to the FIR, the CBI received information that "a network of individuals involved in cricket betting are influencing the outcome of Indian Premer League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan."

    The investigating agency has listed one Dileep Kumar, based in Rohini, Delhi, and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish from Hyderabad in its FIR as accused. Officials added that the network, operational since 2013, was also cheating the public by "inducing them for betting".

    CBI officials added that the racketeers have bank accounts (mule accounts) using fake identities and know your customer documents in connivance with unknown bank officials.

    "These bank accounts have been opened by submitting forged details such as multiple dates of birth and without due diligence done by the bank officials. A part of the money received from the general public in India on account of such betting activities is also being shared with their associates based in foreign countries using hawala transactions," the FIR has alleged.

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
