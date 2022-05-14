CSK's Ambati Rayudu sparks meme fest after deleting tweet announcing IPL retirement

Ambati Rayudu, the Chennai Super Kings batter, created a bit of a stir on Saturday after deleting a tweet where he had said IPL 2022 would be his final season.

Chennai Super Kings star Ambati Rayudu created a massive frenzy after deleting a tweet on Saturday where the prolific batter declared that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 would be his final season.

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," the CSK batter wrote.

However, Rayudu deleted the tweet after being widely shared on the social media platform.

It has now come to light that CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan reportedly spoke to Rayudu after the star tweeted about his retirement from the T20 league. "That's wrong news. He is not retiring. We are not worried," Viswanathan told India Today.

When asked if Rayudu will represent CSK In IPL 2023, the franchise's CEO said, "Yeah, Yeah, he is not retiring now."

This is not the first time that Rayudu has taken back a decision surrounding retirement. In 2019, he had announced retirement from all forms of cricket after being snubbed for the ODI World Cup but then made a U-turn to return to domestic and IPL cricket.

The CSK batter has managed 271 runs in 12 matches at an average of over 20 in IPL's 15th edition. Rayudu scored 257 runs in 16 games in CSK's winning campaign in IPL 2021, while he was CSK's leading run-getter in IPL 2018 with 602 runs.

As of today, Rayudu is among the top 10 most experienced IPL cricketers and the second-most successful IPL cricketer with five titles. Only Rohit Sharma (six) has more. His five IPL titles are the joint-second most (with Kieron Pollard).

Under Rohit Sharma, Rayudu won the 2013, 2015 and 2017 IPL titles with Mumbai and then won the 2018 and 2021 IPL titles with his current team Super Kings. He had missed the first two years due to his association with the rebel league.

With two games left to go for eliminated Super Kings in the season, Rayudu is currently on 187 IPL games. He has to his credit 4187 runs with 22 fifties and one century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

Barring the IPL, Rayudu's domestic cricket appearances are limited. Although named in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad for Andhra, he did not play a game. His last domestic match was a December 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Gujarat.