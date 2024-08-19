Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lucknow Super Giants eye Zaheer Khan to fill Gautam Gambhir's void as mentor: Report

    The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are reportedly in negotiations with former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan for the role of mentor, according to a Cricbuzz report.

    Lucknow Super Giants eye Zaheer Khan to fill Gautam Gambhir's void as mentor: Report snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 10:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

    The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are reportedly in negotiations with former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan for the role of mentor, according to a Cricbuzz report. The position has been vacant since Gautam Gambhir departed for Kolkata in 2023, followed by the exit of bowling coach Morne Morkel, who has taken up the role of Team India’s bowling coach.

    Zaheer Khan, 45, is being considered to fill the gap left by Gambhir and Morkel. Sources suggest that the IPL franchise views Zaheer as a strong candidate to step into the mentor role previously occupied by Gambhir. Although Zaheer was a potential choice for the bowling coach position under Gambhir’s new setup with Team India, the role eventually went to Morkel, reportedly due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Gambhir’s preference.

    Zaheer Khan has been known for his expertise in mentoring young pacers throughout his playing career, making him a valuable asset for the Super Giants. Should the negotiations be successful, Zaheer would join a coaching team led by head coach Justin Langer, alongside Adam Voges, Lance Klusener, and Jonty Rhodes.

    In addition to the potential addition of Zaheer Khan, the report hinted at another significant coaching appointment for LSG, though specifics remain undisclosed.

    The Lucknow Super Giants, who debuted in the IPL in 2022 with a purchase price of Rs 7090 crore, have made it to the playoffs in both of their initial seasons. Despite a strong performance, they missed out on a top-four finish in the 2023 season due to an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

    Furthermore, the BCCI is anticipated to release the retention rules by the end of the month. Teams are expected to be allowed around six retentions, including the Right to Match (RTM) option. Despite requests from some franchises to eliminate the Big Auction, the BCCI plans to continue it for the time being.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Keshav Maharaj overtakes Hugh Tayfield becomes South Africa's most successful spinner is Tests scr

    Keshav Maharaj overtakes Hugh Tayfield becomes South Africa's most successful spinner in Tests

    cricket South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs to clinch Test series 2; maintain 25-year record scr

    South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs to clinch Test series 1-0; maintain 25-year record

    cricket Joe Root needs 446 runs to become England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket scr

    Joe Root needs 446 runs to become England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket

    cricket Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream scr

    Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream

    Is it still her fault Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Instagram post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral snt

    'Is it still HER fault?': Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Insta post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral

    Recent Stories

    CAS breaks its silence days after rejecting Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics appeal, provides detailed reasons snt

    Why CAS rejected Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics appeal? Read court's 24-page detailed explanation

    CAS rules on Vinesh Phogat appeal: Athlete held responsible for weight compliance AJR

    CAS details verdict on Vinesh Phogat appeal: Responsibility for weight compliance falls on athlete

    Will break fingers of those blaming Mamata Banerjee': TMC leader Guha's shocker amid Kolkata horror (WATCH) snt

    'Will break fingers of those blaming Mamata Banerjee': TMC leader Guha's shocker amid Kolkata horror (WATCH)

    PM Modi to visit Poland on August 21, followed by historic Ukraine trip on August 23 AJR

    PM Modi to visit Poland on August 21, followed by historic Ukraine visit on August 23

    CBI to conduct lie detector test in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case on August 20 AJR

    CBI to conduct lie detector test in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case on August 20

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon