Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Let's bring the cup home': Hardik Pandya sends inspiring message to Team India ahead of WC final (WATCH)

    Indian star all-rounder and heartbeat of the Indian dressing room, Hardik Pandya has gone on to share an inspiring message for the Indian cricket team ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia.

    Lets bring the cup home: Hardik Pandya sends inspiring message to Team India ahead of WC final (WATCH) avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has wished the Indian cricket team the best of luck ahead of the historic ODI World Cup 2023 final. He shared a heartwarming and inspiring message to the men in blue ahead of their cricketing career's most important match on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

    Unfortunately, Hardik Pandya will not be able to take part in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The star all-rounder despite being in the Indian World Cup side will miss out on to feature due to an injury. The Indian all-rounder suffered a knee injury which ruled him out of the tournament. Hardik Pandya worked hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru but his knee couldn't heal on time.

    The men in blue suffered a huge blow after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023. However, the presence of Mohammed Shami and Surya Kumar Yadav has reduced India's pain from the absence of Hardik Pandya. Both the Indian players have performed very well in the absence of Hardik Pandya. 

    Hardik Pandya has also showcased immense leadership skills on and off the field. The Indian player had attended India's semi-final match against New Zealand. He has also released an inspiring message for the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Cup final against Australia.

    He said, “I could not have been more proud of this team. Everything that we've done so far has been credit to the years of hard work behind us. We are now one step away from glory, from doing something special that we've dreamt of since we were children. 

    Lifting the cup not just for ourselves but the billion people behind us. Always with you with my love and all my heart. Now let's bring the cup home. Jai Hind.”

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023 final: Police permission is mandatory for public screening in Bengaluru vkp

    ODI World Cup 2023 final: Police permission is mandatory for public screening in Bengaluru

    Goosebumps 'Jeet Tere Haath Main' anthem goes viral ahead of India vs Australia WC final (WATCH) avv

    Goosebumps! 'Jeet Tere Haath Main' anthem goes viral ahead of India vs Australia WC final (WATCH)

    Cricket India vs Australia: Who will lift World Cup 2023 title? Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts osf

    India vs Australia: Who will lift World Cup 2023 title? Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts

    India vs Australia: Who will win the ODI World Cup 2023? Scientific astrologer makes BOLD prediction (WATCH) avv

    India vs Australia: Who will win the ODI World Cup 2023? Scientific astrologer makes BOLD prediction (WATCH)

    Authorities step up vigil after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt World Cup final in Ahmedabad

    Authorities step up vigil after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt World Cup final in Ahmedabad

    Recent Stories

    Jennifer Lopez hot photos: Actress looks stunning in black cut-out dress; take a look RBA

    Jennifer Lopez hot photos: Actress looks stunning in black cut-out dress; take a look

    ODI World Cup 2023 final: Police permission is mandatory for public screening in Bengaluru vkp

    ODI World Cup 2023 final: Police permission is mandatory for public screening in Bengaluru

    Animal theme song 'Arjan Vailly' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor starrer unleashes intense vibes with pulse pounding anthem ATG

    Animal theme song 'Arjan Vailly' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor starrer unleashes intense vibes with pulse pounding anthem

    Goosebumps 'Jeet Tere Haath Main' anthem goes viral ahead of India vs Australia WC final (WATCH) avv

    Goosebumps! 'Jeet Tere Haath Main' anthem goes viral ahead of India vs Australia WC final (WATCH)

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Nava Kerala Sadas at Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Nava Kerala Sadas at Kasaragod

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon