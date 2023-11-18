'Let's bring the cup home': Hardik Pandya sends inspiring message to Team India ahead of WC final (WATCH)

Indian star all-rounder and heartbeat of the Indian dressing room, Hardik Pandya has gone on to share an inspiring message for the Indian cricket team ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has wished the Indian cricket team the best of luck ahead of the historic ODI World Cup 2023 final. He shared a heartwarming and inspiring message to the men in blue ahead of their cricketing career's most important match on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Unfortunately, Hardik Pandya will not be able to take part in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The star all-rounder despite being in the Indian World Cup side will miss out on to feature due to an injury. The Indian all-rounder suffered a knee injury which ruled him out of the tournament. Hardik Pandya worked hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru but his knee couldn't heal on time.

The men in blue suffered a huge blow after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023. However, the presence of Mohammed Shami and Surya Kumar Yadav has reduced India's pain from the absence of Hardik Pandya. Both the Indian players have performed very well in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya has also showcased immense leadership skills on and off the field. The Indian player had attended India's semi-final match against New Zealand. He has also released an inspiring message for the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Cup final against Australia.

He said, “I could not have been more proud of this team. Everything that we've done so far has been credit to the years of hard work behind us. We are now one step away from glory, from doing something special that we've dreamt of since we were children.

Lifting the cup not just for ourselves but the billion people behind us. Always with you with my love and all my heart. Now let's bring the cup home. Jai Hind.”