    Laxman Sivaramakrishnan claims he was colour-discriminated throughout his life

    Laxman Sivaramakrishnan happens to be one of the most renowned cricket commentators in India. However, he has recently made a startling claim that he has been a victim of colour discrimination throughout his life.

    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 1:04 PM IST
    India has produced some renowned cricket commentators over the years, and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan happens to be one of them. However, he has recently come up with a startling racism claim, especially when the sporting world is reuniting to fight and racism and put an end to it, with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

    Recently, in a Twitter interactive session, Sivaramakrishnan admitted that he had been discriminated against based on his colour throughout his life. "I have been criticised, and colour discriminated all my life, so it doesn't bother me anymore. This, unfortunately, happens in our own country," he wrote on Twitter while replying to one of the posts.

    ALSO READ: Was Pujara a victim of racism in county cricket? Azeem Rafiq reveals while recalling horrific Yorkshire stint

    However, Sivaramakrishnan is not the first cricketer to have admitted to the same. In 2017, Indian international Abhinav Mukund, too, had confessed to the same. In a Twitter post, he claimed that people seemingly had a problem with his skin colour since childhood, especially outside India, while he reasoned that training for a prolonged time under the sun made him tan.

    "It is simply because I love what I do, and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoors. I come from Chennai, probably one of the hottest places in the country, and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground," he noted in the Twitter post he had published back then.

    ALSO READ: UEFA Euro 2020 final - English footballers victim of racial abuse following missed penalties against Italy

    Racism in cricket has been a long-time affair, while it has been coming into the limelight quite often of late. Windies cricketers Daren Sammy and Chris Gayle are some of the most-voiced ones in anti-racism, while even South Africa has taken significant steps to curb the same. Furthermore, the recent admission by Azeem Rafiq of him being a victim of the same in Yorkshire County Cricket Club has rattled England, leading to the club's suspension.

