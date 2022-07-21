Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19; participation in T20s in West Indies doubtful

    Star India batter K L Rahul on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, which is likely to rule him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting July 29 at Tarouba. 

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 8:48 PM IST

    BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai. On Thursday, Rahul had addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. 

    Rahul, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies starting Friday at Port of Spain. Ganguly also informed that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women's team was also down with COVID-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player. 

    Also read: Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    Rahul has been out of action since the completion of IPL 2022. He was supposed to lead the Indian team in the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home in the month of June. However, he suffered a groin injury on the eve of the opening fixture in Delhi and was ruled out of the entire series.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which he could be seen going through an intense training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

    “Hustle SZN," Rahul wrote while posting the clip on Instagram.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
