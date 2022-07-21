Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, has been shifted to the UAE, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in Mumbai on Thursday. 

    "Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rains," Ganguly told reporters after the Board's Apex Council meeting. 

    Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board would not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the country. 

    Also read: Sri Lanka Decoded: Ranil Wickremsinghe talks tough, but can he walk the talk?

    The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis. Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format. 

    Sri Lanka, which has been battling an economic crisis, has witnessed widespread protests against the government for weeks. However, the situation worsened with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on a military jet.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
