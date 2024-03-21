Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Jai Shri Ram': Keshav Maharaj visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir after joining LSG camp ahead of IPL 2024

    South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj paid a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday, March 21, after joining the Lucknow Super Giants camp in preparation for the IPL 2024 season.

    South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj paid a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday, March 21, after joining the Lucknow Super Giants camp in preparation for the IPL 2024 season. Maharaj's inclusion in the LSG camp ahead of the new campaign aims to facilitate training alongside the team throughout the season, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled for June this year.

    Maharaj took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself at the Ram Mandir. The South African spinner is renowned for his deep devotion to Lord Ram.

    "Jai Shree Raam, blessing to everyone," said Maharaj on his Instagram post.

    Earlier this year, Maharaj expressed his anticipation of visiting the Ram Mandir during an interview with Sports Tak. The spinner, who previously captained Durban's Super Giants, the sister franchise of Lucknow Super Giants in SA 20, mentioned that the Lucknow franchise could potentially aid him in the future, transforming the visit into a pleasant family trip.

    Despite missing the opportunity to visit during the temple's inauguration due to scheduling constraints, Maharaj affirmed his desire to visit the Ayodhya temple in the future.

    "Unfortunately, the schedule didn't allow me to visit during the inauguration of the temple. But in the future, I would definitely love to go and see the temple in Ayodhya. Fingers crossed. Maybe in the future we can arrange for that. Maybe the Lucknow franchise can help. My family has always wanted to go on pilgrimage to India. So maybe it will be a nice family trip to go across to Ayodhya," said Maharaj.

    The South African spinner also disclosed the reason behind his choice of using the song 'Ram Siya Ram' while stepping out to bat. He expressed that it serves as a gesture of gratitude for the blessings in his life and aids in maintaining focus on the field.

    "My faith in god is very staunch. I always believe that god has given me perspective and guidance and put me in situation where I am today. I am always grateful and give thanks. I am a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram. So it's the least I can do to say thank you and get me in my zone and make me focused through hearing 'Ram Siya Ram' play in the background. So I sent the request through to the DJ and I am very fortunate that he could play the song for me when I entered," said Maharaj.

    LSG will start their IPL 2024 season against Rajasthan Royals on March 24.

