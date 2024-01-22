Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Jai Shri Ram India': David Warner's post after Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha wins hearts

    David Warner, known for his love of Indian culture and his deep connection with the country through the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a message that transcended borders and celebrated the significance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    In a touching display of cultural appreciation, Australian cricket star David Warner took to social media to share his sentiments after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The cricketer's post, featuring the powerful phrase "Jai Shri Ram India," resonated with fans and showcased the unifying spirit of the historic event.

    Warner, known for his love of Indian culture and his deep connection with the country through the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a message that transcended borders and celebrated the significance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha, a ceremony marking the installation of the deity in the temple.

    Also read: Pakistan heavily trolled for dubbing Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration a 'blot on India's democracy'

    The cricketer, who has a massive fan following in India, expressed his admiration for the cultural and religious significance of the moment. His use of the revered phrase "Jai Shri Ram," meaning "Hail Lord Rama," reflects the respect and goodwill he holds for the diverse traditions and beliefs of the Indian people.

    The Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been a symbol of unity and faith for millions of Indians, and Warner's post serves as a testament to the global impact of this historic event. Social media platforms were flooded with positive responses from fans, who appreciated Warner's gesture of embracing and acknowledging the rich cultural heritage of India.

    The cricketer's post not only won hearts but also highlighted the universal appeal of cultural understanding and mutual respect. In a world often marked by differences, Warner's acknowledgment of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's significance stands out as a gesture of unity and shared humanity.

    Also read: From Krishna Shila stone to 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu: Enchanting Ram Lalla idol's features explained

