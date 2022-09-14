'It has been my greatest honour' - Uthappa announces retirement from international and Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa was one of the immaculate wicketkeeper-batters of Team India, who also helped India in winning the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. He has brought his 20-year career to an end and has retired from the sport.

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-opener Robin Uthappa has announced his retirement from international and Indian at 36. On Wednesday, he took to his social media handles to come up with the decision, having served the Indian sport for 20 years. However, he has not yet announced his retirement from the sport, as he has gotten the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Kerala and will compete in the overseas Twenty20 (T20) leagues. According to ESPNCricinfo, he will be eyeing a stint in the upcoming T20 tournaments in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He represented India in white-ball cricket between 2006 and 2015 and even won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Sharing a lengthy message on social media, Uthappa wrote, "It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka - a wonderful journey full of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being. However, all good things must end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend significant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase in my life."

"I take this opportunity to thank the President, Secretary and the office bearers of the BCCI for their support and encouragement throughout my cricket career. I would also like to thank Karnataka State Cricket Association, Saurashtra Cricket Association and Kerala Cricket Association for representing the respective states during my career. Further, I would like to express my gratitude to the IPL teams I represented - MI, RCB, PWI and RR. A special mention to KKR & CSK for all the beautiful memories and support my family and I received during my time with them - something I will always cherish," added Uthappa.

"Of course, a big thanks to all my fans, well-wishers, dearest friends, supporters, critics and journalists for all the love, support, positive energy and motivation you have given me over these years. I am forever grateful to you all. Lastly, thank you, Sheets, for being my rock and light. To Neale Nolan, Trinity Thea and Caleb for inspiring Dada to be his best version of himself daily. I love you all 10,000!!" Uthappa concluded.

As far as Uthappa's career is concerned, he began his professional cricket career with Karnataka in 2002 before making his debut for India in 2006. He has since played 46 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 934 runs at an average of 25.94, including six half-centuries and a top score of 86. In Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), Uthappa has scored 249 in 13 at 24.9 and a strike rate of 118.01, including a 50 and a top score of 50.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has played for sides like Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Pune Warriors India (PWI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), besides winning the title on an instance with KKR. His IPL numbers are 4,952 in 205 at 27.51 and 130.35, including 27 half-centuries and the best knock of 86.