Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suryakumar Yadav turns 32: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli lead wishes

    Suryakumar Yadav has become one of the most trusted Indian batters in the international circuit, especially in the limited-overs format. He turned 32 years old on Wednesday, as wishes have poured in from the cricket fraternity.

    Happy Birthday, Suryakumar Yadav turns 32: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli lead wishes-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    Indian batter Surykaumar Yadav is undoubtedly one of the most trusted batters for Team India. The Mumbai lad can bat in both top and middle order and has made a name for himself for playing some unorthodox shots, which result in significant runs. His talent was unearthed in 2012 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by Mumbai Indians (MI), followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while he is currently MI's top draw. He will be desperate to make an impact for India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. On Wednesday, he turned 32 years old, while birthday wishes have been led by Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and many more.

    Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a story, which was captioned, "Happy Birthday SKY. Wishing you great success." Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished its star batter on occasion, "Wishing the dashing and stylish #TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏".

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 RANKINGS - VIRAT KOHLI LEAPFROGS TO 15TH POSITION, SURYAKUMAR YADAV PLACED 4TH

    Legendary former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj also wished out by sharing an Insta story that read, "Happy Birthday@Surya_14kumar. Keep working hard and do your best. All eyes on World Cup now. Stay blessed!" Also, former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina wished, "Happy birthday brother  @surya_14kumar, wishing you all the luck and success in life, keep achieving greater heights SKY! Have a blessed year ahead! Loads of love to you ❤️".

    Yadav's current Indian teammate, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wished, "Happy birthday 🎂 BHAU ❤️🤗 @surya_14kumar #Mr360", whereas chinaman Kuldeep Yadav noted, "Happy birthday big brother @surya_14kumar 🎂 God bless you always ♥️". Notably, Yadav is India's highest run-scorer in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) this year and would be desperate to continue with the same momentum during the T20WC.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning - Supreme Court-ayh

    'BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning' - Supreme Court

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video

    His Legacy will live on - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne 53rd birth anniversary-ayh

    'His Legacy will live on' - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary

    And she says Yes: Cricketer Arjun Hoysala picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts-ayh

    'And, she says Yes': Cricketer Arjun Hoysala's picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Sri Lanka people - Bhanuka Rajapaksha-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Lanka people' - Rajapaksha

    Recent Stories

    football Thomas Muller's house burgled during Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League clash snt

    Thomas Muller's house burgled during Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League clash

    Sexy photos Monalisa shows off hot figure in latest post sur

    Sexy photos: Monalisa shows off hot figure in latest post

    ICC T20 Rankings: Virat Kohli leapfrogs to 15th position, Suryakumar Yadav placed 4th-ayh

    ICC T20 Rankings: Virat Kohli leapfrogs to 15th position, Suryakumar Yadav placed 4th

    President Droupadi Murmu to represent India at Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19 AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu to represent India at Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19

    football Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag all smiles at Man United training; will icon start in Europa League clash against Sheriff snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag all smiles at Man United training; will icon start in Europa League clash?

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon