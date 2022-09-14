Suryakumar Yadav turns 32: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli lead wishes

Suryakumar Yadav has become one of the most trusted Indian batters in the international circuit, especially in the limited-overs format. He turned 32 years old on Wednesday, as wishes have poured in from the cricket fraternity.

Indian batter Surykaumar Yadav is undoubtedly one of the most trusted batters for Team India. The Mumbai lad can bat in both top and middle order and has made a name for himself for playing some unorthodox shots, which result in significant runs. His talent was unearthed in 2012 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by Mumbai Indians (MI), followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while he is currently MI's top draw. He will be desperate to make an impact for India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. On Wednesday, he turned 32 years old, while birthday wishes have been led by Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and many more.

Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a story, which was captioned, "Happy Birthday SKY. Wishing you great success." Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished its star batter on occasion, "Wishing the dashing and stylish #TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏".

Legendary former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj also wished out by sharing an Insta story that read, "Happy Birthday@Surya_14kumar. Keep working hard and do your best. All eyes on World Cup now. Stay blessed!" Also, former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina wished, "Happy birthday brother @surya_14kumar, wishing you all the luck and success in life, keep achieving greater heights SKY! Have a blessed year ahead! Loads of love to you ❤️".

Yadav's current Indian teammate, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wished, "Happy birthday 🎂 BHAU ❤️🤗 @surya_14kumar #Mr360", whereas chinaman Kuldeep Yadav noted, "Happy birthday big brother @surya_14kumar 🎂 God bless you always ♥️". Notably, Yadav is India's highest run-scorer in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) this year and would be desperate to continue with the same momentum during the T20WC.