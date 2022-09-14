ICC T20 Rankings: Virat Kohli leapfrogs to 15th position, Suryakumar Yadav placed 4th

India could not defend the title during the Asia Cup 2022. However, the Indians had some strong performances, which affected the players' rankings. Virat Kohli happens to be the notable gainer.

Image credit: Getty

Star former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has jumped 14 places to be ranked 15th in the latest and updated ICC T20 Internationals rankings. It comes following his excellent show at the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Kohli constructed pretty progress following his dominant batting display at the Asian tournament, during which he scored 276 runs in five games, which also noticed him scoring his first international century in virtually three years. In contrast, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav remained the best-ranked Indian batter, holding his fourth spot with 755 points, while the batters' ranking is dominated by Pakistan's wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan (810) at the top.

Image credit: PTI

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also stayed in 14th place on the list, with 606 points. As for the list of bowlers, Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a spot to be ranked seventh, while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin gained nine places to 41st and Axar Patel rose 14 spots to 57th. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz's Pakistani bowling duo were among the biggest gainers with their emphatic performances during the Asia Cup. ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23 - MITCHELL MARSH, MITCHELL STARC, MARCUS STOINIS RULED OUT WITH INJURIES

Image credit: Getty